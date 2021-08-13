Global Life Science Tools Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 - Rise in the Number of Strategic Deals & Developments

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Cell Biology, Genomics), by Product (Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry), by End-use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 227.3 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in different life science tools are expected to enhance their adoption among prominent end users of the market, thereby leading to the market growth. For instance, improvements in quantitative accuracy, MS resolution and information sciences have enhanced the accuracy and utility of mass spectrometry-based methods in the field of proteomics.



Products such as Cell Culture Systems and 3D Cell Culture, Flow Cytometry, PCR and qPCR, Nucleic Acid Preparation, Nucleic Acid Microarray and Transfection Devices and Gene Delivery Technologies have witnessed substantial growth after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novel research has suggested the use of a flow cytometry-based method for COVID-19 testing. Researchers have also used the technique to explore types of T cells involved in COVID-19 immune responses.



RT-PCR assay is the most commonly used method for the detection of viral RNA in patient samples. Researchers have also developed specific assays to detect SARS-CoV-2.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has developed a different test protocol by validation and comparison of several kits used in the extraction of nucleic acids. They also used alternative prime and probe sets to detect SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples.



Life Science Tools Market Report Highlights

Cell biology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The proteomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for precision medicine

Researchers suggest that combined genomics and proteomics data can potentially be used for neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and other chronic disorders, thereby enhancing market growth

The cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment in 2020 as cell biology is gaining importance across multiple aspects of the life science industry

The cloning and genome engineering segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period

Gene cloning has gained significant traction in recent years, becoming a commonly opted approach to make copies of a gene, a science that otherwise remains unexplored

The health care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the end-use segment owing to the utility of life science tools in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, community centers and physician offices

Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in the Asia Pacific region, thus driving the region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Life Science Tools Market variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Increased government funding for life science technologies

3.1.1.2 Growth of cell and gene therapies

3.1.1.3 Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals (biologics and biosimilars)

3.1.1.4 Technological advancements in life science tools

3.1.1.5 Applications of genomic and proteomic technologies for precision medicine

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost for some technologies

3.1.2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

3.1.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.1.3.1 Utility in viral analysis

3.1.3.2 Rise in the number of strategic deals & developments

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2020 (USD Million)

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Global Life Science Tools Market

3.4 Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4 Technology Business Analysis

4.1 Life Science Tools Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2 Genomic Technology

4.3 Proteomics Technology

4.4 Cell Biology Technology

4.5 Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology

4.6 Lab Supplies & Technologies



Chapter 5 Product Business Analysis

5.1 Life Science Tools Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.2.1 Life science tools market estimates and forecast for NGS, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Instruments

5.2.3 Consumables

5.2.4 Services

5.3 PCR & qPCR

5.4 Flow Cytometry

5.5 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

5.6 Microscopy & Electron Microscopy

5.7 Liquid Chromatography (LC)

5.8 Mass Spectrometry (MS)

5.9 Nucleic Acid Preparation (NAP)

5.10 Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies

5.11 Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture

5.12 Cloning & Genome Engineering

5.13 Nucleic Acid Microarray

5.14 Sanger Sequencing



Chapter 6 End-Use Business Analysis

6.1 Life Science Tools Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Government & Academic

6.3 Biopharmaceutical Company

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Industrial Applications



Chapter 7 Regional Business Analysis

7.1 Life Science Tools Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson And Company (Bd)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Merck Kgaa

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Bruker

Oxford Instruments Plc

Zeiss International

