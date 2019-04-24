Global Life Science Validation, Calibration and Standardization Market to 2023: Major Players are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Biovia, DSI, IBM and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Apr 24, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analyses based on different market segments such as by service type, service providers, instruments and consumables, and end-users. The service type segment is further divided into electrotechnical, pressure, fluid flow/optical, pipette, thermal, mechanical and others.
The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market is one of the key growth factors of validation, calibration and standardization in the life sciences market. Validation, calibration and standardization products and services find applications in maintaining the accuracy of instruments and devices used in research and other activities in laboratories.
Research and development spending for new products and technological development has been rising at a rapid pace over the years. Companies and other organizations are working to enhance the efficacy of drugs and advance drug development. For instance, according to Pharmaprojects (U.K.), a drug development database, the total number of pipeline research projects for drug development across the globe reached 14,872 in 2017, rising from 11,307 in 2014.
Further, the rising adoption of software for calibration management is also driving the utilization of services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other research organizations that reduce the overall time and cost of validation and calibration processes. Software usage ensures that the calibration performed at multiple places remains the same and on time. This helps companies maintain accuracy and quality and reduce errors. Advanced automated software can process multiple units at the same time, making it cost and time effectively. Moreover, the software helps to keep records for future use and trend analysis.
The report includes a discussion of the major players across each region in validation, calibration, and standardization in the life sciences market. This report also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of this market and current trends within the industry.
The Report Includes:
- Country-specific data and analysis for the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia
- Explanation of validation and calibration of instruments such as heap filters, pH meters, incubators, autoclaves, HPLC units, and GC units
- Discussion of ongoing research in treatments of various diseases and susceptibility of various microbes toward traditional medicines as driving factors to the industry
- Insight into the regulatory compliances in the life science industry
- Detailed profile of major companies of the industry, including Beckman Coulter, Inc., Biovia (Dassault Systems), Data Sciences International (DSI), IBM and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Investment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Instruments and Consumables
- By Service Type
- By Service Provider
- Geographic Overview
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of World
Chapter 4 Market Determinants
- Strict Regulatory Compliance in the Life Sciences Industry
- Regulation of Medical Devices
- Regulation of Environmental Testing
- Regulation of Medical Devices Containing Drugs
- Increasing Adoption of GMP for Global Business Opportunities
- Surging Demand for Accurate Information and Preventive Maintenance of Instruments
- High Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market
- Rising Adoption of Calibration Management Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Provider
- In-house Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market
- Objectives of Calibration
- Need for In-house Calibration, Validation and Standardization
- Benefits of In-house Calibration, Validation and Standardization
- OEM Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market
- Benefits of OEM Calibration
- Objective in Selecting Original Equipment Manufacturer Calibration Provider
- Companies Offering Calibration and Validation Services
- Third-Party Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market
- Importance of Third-Party Calibration Services
- Companies Offering Third-Party Calibration and Validation Services
- National Standards for Calibration Laboratories
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service Type
- Analytical Technique Validation Parameters
- Electrotechnical
- Micro-Ohmmeter/DLRO Calibration
- Megohmmeter Calibration and Insulation Tester Calibration
- Power Supply Calibration: AC Power and DC Power
- Oscilloscope Calibration
- Electrotechnical Market, by Region
- Pressure
- Fluid Flow/Optical
- Pipettes
- Thermal
- Mechanical
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Instruments and Consumables
- Instruments
- Biochemistry Analyzers
- pH Meters
- Pressure and Temperature Calibrators
- Others
- Consumables
- Calibration Kits/Sampling Kits
- Slides
- Filters
- Glass Consumables
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Calibration in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Instrument Calibration in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Validation in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Drivers
- Research Laboratories
- Calibration in Research Laboratories
- Validation in Research Laboratories
- Clinics and Hospitals
- Validation in Clinics and Hospitals
- Calibration in Clinics and Hospitals
- Contract Research Organizations
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Industry Structure
- Raw Material Procurement
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturing and Development Process
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Agile Lifescience Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Autocal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Biovia (Dassault Systems)
- Calibrationlab Bvba
- CBRE
- Data Sciences International (Dsi)
- Endress+Hauser
- Essco Calibration Laboratory
- Evolution Scientific
- IBM
- Insight Calibration Services
- J.A. King
- Karandikar Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- Merck Millipore
- SGS
- Tangent Labs
- Tektronix
- Telstar Life Science Solutions
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transcat, Inc.
- Trescal
- Vaisala
- Valgenesis
- Verichek Technical Services, Inc.
- Westport Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiuwlz
