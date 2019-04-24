Global Life Science Validation, Calibration and Standardization Market to 2023: Major Players are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Biovia, DSI, IBM and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses based on different market segments such as by service type, service providers, instruments and consumables, and end-users. The service type segment is further divided into electrotechnical, pressure, fluid flow/optical, pipette, thermal, mechanical and others.

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market is one of the key growth factors of validation, calibration and standardization in the life sciences market. Validation, calibration and standardization products and services find applications in maintaining the accuracy of instruments and devices used in research and other activities in laboratories.

Research and development spending for new products and technological development has been rising at a rapid pace over the years. Companies and other organizations are working to enhance the efficacy of drugs and advance drug development. For instance, according to Pharmaprojects (U.K.), a drug development database, the total number of pipeline research projects for drug development across the globe reached 14,872 in 2017, rising from 11,307 in 2014.

Further, the rising adoption of software for calibration management is also driving the utilization of services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other research organizations that reduce the overall time and cost of validation and calibration processes. Software usage ensures that the calibration performed at multiple places remains the same and on time. This helps companies maintain accuracy and quality and reduce errors. Advanced automated software can process multiple units at the same time, making it cost and time effectively. Moreover, the software helps to keep records for future use and trend analysis.

The report includes a discussion of the major players across each region in validation, calibration, and standardization in the life sciences market. This report also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of this market and current trends within the industry.



The Report Includes:

Country-specific data and analysis for the US, Canada , Germany , France , UK, Spain , China , India , Japan , and Australia

, , , UK, , , , , and Explanation of validation and calibration of instruments such as heap filters, pH meters, incubators, autoclaves, HPLC units, and GC units

Discussion of ongoing research in treatments of various diseases and susceptibility of various microbes toward traditional medicines as driving factors to the industry

Insight into the regulatory compliances in the life science industry

Detailed profile of major companies of the industry, including Beckman Coulter , Inc., Biovia (Dassault Systems), Data Sciences International (DSI), IBM and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Outlook

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Investment Analysis

Segment Overview

Instruments and Consumables

By Service Type

By Service Provider

Geographic Overview

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of World

Chapter 4 Market Determinants

Strict Regulatory Compliance in the Life Sciences Industry

Regulation of Medical Devices

Regulation of Environmental Testing

Regulation of Medical Devices Containing Drugs

Increasing Adoption of GMP for Global Business Opportunities

Surging Demand for Accurate Information and Preventive Maintenance of Instruments

High Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market

Rising Adoption of Calibration Management Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Provider

In-house Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market

Objectives of Calibration

Need for In-house Calibration, Validation and Standardization

Benefits of In-house Calibration, Validation and Standardization

OEM Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market

Benefits of OEM Calibration

Objective in Selecting Original Equipment Manufacturer Calibration Provider

Companies Offering Calibration and Validation Services

Third-Party Validation, Calibration and Standardization in the Life Sciences Market

Importance of Third-Party Calibration Services

Companies Offering Third-Party Calibration and Validation Services

National Standards for Calibration Laboratories

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service Type

Analytical Technique Validation Parameters

Electrotechnical

Micro-Ohmmeter/DLRO Calibration

Megohmmeter Calibration and Insulation Tester Calibration

Power Supply Calibration: AC Power and DC Power

Oscilloscope Calibration

Electrotechnical Market, by Region

Pressure

Fluid Flow/Optical

Pipettes

Thermal

Mechanical

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Instruments and Consumables

Instruments

Biochemistry Analyzers

pH Meters

Pressure and Temperature Calibrators

Others

Consumables

Calibration Kits/Sampling Kits

Slides

Filters

Glass Consumables

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Calibration in Pharmaceutical Industry

Instrument Calibration in Pharmaceutical Industry

Validation in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Drivers

Research Laboratories

Calibration in Research Laboratories

Validation in Research Laboratories

Clinics and Hospitals

Validation in Clinics and Hospitals

Calibration in Clinics and Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

Raw Material Procurement

Quality and Technology

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturing and Development Process

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agile Lifescience Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Autocal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Biovia (Dassault Systems)

Calibrationlab Bvba

CBRE

Data Sciences International (Dsi)

Endress+Hauser

Essco Calibration Laboratory

Evolution Scientific

IBM

Insight Calibration Services

J.A. King

Karandikar Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Merck Millipore

SGS

Tangent Labs

Tektronix

Telstar Life Science Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transcat, Inc.

Trescal

Vaisala

Valgenesis

Verichek Technical Services, Inc.

Westport Corp.

