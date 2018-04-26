Global Life Sciences Commercialization Services Platform Brings Combined Expertise to Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit

The platform, in partnership with Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, and JLL Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm, has grown to become the industry's leading independent provider of end-to-end commercialization services to help innovators and established pharmaceutical companies maximize the impact of new therapies.

After a series of recent acquisitions and partnerships, the platform includes the industry's leading service providers including Dohmen Life Science Services, The Access Group, Alliance Life Sciences, Health Strategies Group, Triplefin and Patient Experience Project. Together under one platform, these businesses provide clients with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including channel, market access, patient support and compliance services.

"We are creating something our industry desperately needs – a new way to address the shift to patient-centric healthcare," said Jim Lang, executive chairman of the platform. "Therapies are becoming more complex and constituents — regulators, payers, providers, channel partners and patients – are demanding more. The era of value-based, patient-centered solutions has come, and we aspire to be the industry's partner of choice."

As one entity, the newly expanded platform employs more than 1,500 global professionals who will serve more than 300 of the industry's top biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Platform representatives will be available at booth 219, along with a Dohmen Life Science Services exhibit 216 and Triplefin exhibit 100.

