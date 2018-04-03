Global Light Management System Market 2018-2023 with GE, Philips Lighting, Eaton, Zumtobel, and OSRAM Dominating

The global light management system market is estimated to be USD 11.66 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.51 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.03%, from 2018 to 2023.

The growing demand for smart controls in building automation systems along with increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting are the main factors driving the light management system market globally.

The report segments the light management system market based on function into dimming control management, occupancy-based management, schedule-based management, and daylight control management. The dimming control management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, followed by the occupancy-based management segment. Dimming control management is widely used to reduce the energy consumption of light sources and, consequently, the intensity and output of those light sources. Dimming control management includes systems that provide the management of luminance and color and temperature of lighting.

The light management system market has been segmented, by application, into indoor and outdoor. The demand for indoor light management systems is expected to grow at the faster rate due to the increasing demand for smart lighting controls in the commercial sector across developed and developing countries. The indoor light management system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand in China and India.

The light management system market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to lead the light management system market, by region. The increasing adoption of energy-efficient light automation systems is the major driver of the light management system market. The growing investments in smart cities across the world will offer significant opportunities for light management system providers.

Some of the leading players in the light management system market are GE (US), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Eaton (Ireland), Zumtobel (Austria), and OSRAM (Germany).



