DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Rail Projects Report and Database 2020-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Light Rail Projects Report & Database 2020-2035 tracks 280 new and upcoming light rail projects in 55 countries across the world.

These 280 projects will involve the development of light rail systems spanning over 3,440 km and covering around 2,725 stations at an estimated investment of more than USD180 billion and present significant opportunities for contractors, developers, financiers, rolling stock providers, fare system technology providers and signalling system providers.

The report includes 2 sections:

A PPT (converted to PDF document) providing an analysis of the opportunities in terms of geographic region, development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction) and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).

An MS Excel database organised into five regions: North America , Latin America , Asia , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa . It provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, with separate Excel sheets for each of the five geographic regions.

Each project profile in the MS Excel database provides information on:

Developer/operator

Expected ridership

Network length

No of stations

Route

Project type

Planned service frequency

Planned fare system

Expected opening

Planned rolling stock

Capital cost

Track and power

Sources of funds

Planned signalling technology

Key contractors

Key contact person for the project

Connections with other public transport modes

Additional information

Key benefits to the buyers:

Get the latest region-wise expected investment in light rail projects by 2025, 2030 and 2035

Focus on key high investment projects across regions

Explore opportunities for construction, consulting, and supply of rolling stock, fare systems, signalling system, etc., available in the database as part of 280 upcoming light rail projects

Receive comprehensive analysis of projects by type (expansion, modernisation, upcoming), status (feasibility stage, planning stage, tendering stage, under construction), and expected completion (2025, 2030 and 2035)

Learn about planned investment and component requirements (fare system, rolling stock, signalling and communications technology)

Get the market outlook for light rail and station development and the forecast of expected demand for rolling stock, signalling and fare system

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Analysis of Global Light Rail Projects

Part 1 of the report will provide an analysis of the opportunities in terms of geographic region, cost, development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction), and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).

1.1 Overview

1.2 Analysis of projects by region

1.3 Analysis of projects by status

1.4 Analysis of fare system, rolling stock and technology

1.5 Analysis of projects by alignment

1.6 Analysis of projects by expected completion

1.7 Analysis of projects by cost

1.8 Analysis of projects by type of developer

1.9 Expected or planned investment in light rail projects

1.10 Emerging opportunities and prospects

1.11 Key high investment projects

1.12 Recent developments and trends

1.13 Risks and challenges

Part 2: Project Profiles (Database)

Each project profile will include information on developer/operator, network length, connections with other public transport modes, route, number of stations, expected ridership, project type, planned service frequency, expected opening, planned fare system, capital cost, planned rolling stock, sources of funds, track and power, key contractors, planned signalling technology, key contact person for the project and additional information.

2.1 North America



2.2 Latin America

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.4 Europe

2.5 Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cfzg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

