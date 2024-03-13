Global Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Research Report 2023-2029 with Analysts Recommendations - Invest in Integrating Advanced Technology in Products and Building a Resilient Supply Chain

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Infotainment, Digital Clusters, and Cockpit Domain Controller), Screen Size, Technology Type, Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global carmakers are competing to design the next-gen digital cockpits with an array of advanced features. These features are heavily borrowed from other associated technologies that the end-users are using. The future of the cockpit is redefined since advanced safety features are getting added to the cars to achieve full autonomy.

The report analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The future digital cockpit hence would require sophisticated processing to meet the user demands for connected, safe and advanced mobility interfaces. Rising demand for automotive cockpit electronics, autonomous vehicle technology, and ADAS is fuelling the growth of the global automotive digital cockpit market. One of the key benefits of a digital cockpit is reconfigurability, whereby the driver can choose which pieces of information are shown and on which display. Entertainment settings such as the current music track or radio station can be changed using the instrument binnacle, so the driver doesn't have to take their eyes off the road.



Digital Cockpit Controller solution facilitates the simultaneous working of Infotainment, Instrument Cluster and ADAS functionalities real-time from a single SoC without compromising on the security or the performance requirements. It can drive multiple high-resolution displays including HuD.



Differentiating this Cockpit electronics has become very important for OEMs, as new connected features, intuitive HMI, entertainment on go and safety attracts the end consumers. Infotainment capabilities that connect to the internet, providing a virtual assistant and streaming media, larger and higher resolution 3D displays, all-digital instrument clusters, Augmented reality-based head-up displays and other ADAS features like surround-view, eMirror, etc. are defining the digital cockpit of today.



Cockpit domain controller architecture that integrates all of these heterogeneous capabilities onto a single multi-core SoC and ECUs are creating growth opportunities for the connected digital cockpit providers. Powering this new era of mobility are new centralized computing approaches that consolidate separate domains in the vehicle cockpit.



Increasing demand for great, digital user experience is driving the transformation from analog car dashboards towards a multi-screen and multimodal digital experience for drivers and passengers. Automakers are moving towards ECU consolidation to share resources, eliminate components and reduce associated costs. ECU consolidation is an important step in the automotive industry's transition towards the software-defined vehicle. Software-designed systems give automakers flexibility in adding new features, responding to emerging security threats and migrating workloads among different compute resources.



Modern cars have several digital displays in different sizes and shapes for the instrument cluster gauges and meters, infotainment, see-through head-up displays, HVAC control panels, per seat passenger displays. Reducing driver distraction is a key attribute here through feature consolidation and smart HMI screens.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market by Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa ) and 10 Countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

, , & ) and 10 Countries ( , , , , , , , , , ). The report analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market By Product Type (Infotainment, Digital Clusters, and Cockpit Domain Controller).

The report analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market By Screen Size (Below 8 Inches, 8-10 Inches, and 11 Inches and Above).

The report also analyses the Light Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market By Technology Type (Analog and TFT, Semi-Digital and Digital), Vehicle Type (Passenger, and Commercial).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Screen Size, By Technology Type, & By Vehicle Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Invest in Integrating Advanced Technology in Products

Invest in building a resilient supply chain

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Positioning

Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles

Pricol Ltd

Infineon Technologies

HARMAN

Panasonic

Bosch

Denso Corporation

Continental

Visteon

Pioneer

Faurecia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x1elt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets