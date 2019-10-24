Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions After treatment Systems Markets, 2034 - Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Automobile Exhaust Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions Aftertreatment Systems - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE exhausts sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and automobile exhaust market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car exhaust market study includes:

Automotive OE exhaust systems (petrol/diesel split) fitment and market size estimates data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including legislative influences, catalyst technologies, EGR, particulate filters, acoustics, heat exchanger systems, weight-saving, anti-corrosion)

Annual regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Horiba Group, BASF, Bosal, Katcon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive exhaust system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Companies

Archive



Advanced Diesel Particulate Filters Sp zoo



BASF SE



Benteler AG



Bosal International N.V.



Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Cummins Inc.



Delphi Technologies PLC



Emitec (now Continental)



Faurecia SA



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products





R&D



Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG



J Eberspcher GmbH & Co. Kg



Eberspcher's infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



Johnson Matthey Plc



Katcon Global



Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (KSPG)



Magneti Marelli S.p.A.



Martinrea International Inc.



Tenneco Inc.



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Products



Valeo SA



Wescast Industries Inc



Others



Aristo





Auto Inergy





BorgWarner





CDTi Advanced Materials Inc





Corning Inc.





Denso





Dow Automotive Systems





Federal Mogul Corporation





Futaba Industrial





Mahle GmbH





Plastic Omnium





Sharda Motor Industries





Umicore

Forecasts

Diesel exhaust fluid tanks



Diesel exhaust systems



Gasoline exhaust systems

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific market

market



European market





North American market

Technologies

Acoustic technologies



Acoustic inserts for exhaust mufflers





Developments in exhaust acoustics





Eberspcher's technology helps reduce weight of the BMW 7 Series



Catalyst technologies



Delphi's approach to urea injection for SCR





Mazda develops underfloor catalytic converter





Selective catalytic reduction catalyst technology



EGR technologies



Denso's EGR solutions



Engine trends



Legislative influences and trends



Causes of vehicle pollution





Emission regulations



Other innovations



Lambda sensors



Particulate filter technologies

Archive

BorgWarner develops EGR valve



Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) triggers innovations

List of Tables

Asia-Pacific manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume

manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume European manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume

Market volumes of DEF tanks fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of diesel exhausts fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market volumes of petrol exhausts fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume

Overview of past and future Euro emission standard measures in place since 1996

