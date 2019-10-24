Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions After treatment Systems Markets, 2034 - Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Automobile Exhaust Market Forecasts
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions Aftertreatment Systems - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE exhausts sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and automobile exhaust market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car exhaust market study includes:
- Automotive OE exhaust systems (petrol/diesel split) fitment and market size estimates data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including legislative influences, catalyst technologies, EGR, particulate filters, acoustics, heat exchanger systems, weight-saving, anti-corrosion)
- Annual regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Horiba Group, BASF, Bosal, Katcon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive exhaust system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive exhaust systems sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the car exhaust sector
- Establish and track key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecast
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Companies
- Archive
- Advanced Diesel Particulate Filters Sp zoo
- BASF SE
- Benteler AG
- Bosal International N.V.
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Delphi Technologies PLC
- Emitec (now Continental)
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- R&D
- Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG
- J Eberspcher GmbH & Co. Kg
- Eberspcher's infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- Katcon Global
- Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (KSPG)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Martinrea International Inc.
- Tenneco Inc.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Valeo SA
- Wescast Industries Inc
- Others
- Aristo
- Auto Inergy
- BorgWarner
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc
- Corning Inc.
- Denso
- Dow Automotive Systems
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Futaba Industrial
- Mahle GmbH
- Plastic Omnium
- Sharda Motor Industries
- Umicore
- Forecasts
- Diesel exhaust fluid tanks
- Diesel exhaust systems
- Gasoline exhaust systems
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific market
- European market
- North American market
- Technologies
- Acoustic technologies
- Acoustic inserts for exhaust mufflers
- Developments in exhaust acoustics
- Eberspcher's technology helps reduce weight of the BMW 7 Series
- Catalyst technologies
- Delphi's approach to urea injection for SCR
- Mazda develops underfloor catalytic converter
- Selective catalytic reduction catalyst technology
- EGR technologies
- Denso's EGR solutions
- Engine trends
- Legislative influences and trends
- Causes of vehicle pollution
- Emission regulations
- Other innovations
- Lambda sensors
- Particulate filter technologies
- Archive
- BorgWarner develops EGR valve
- Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) triggers innovations
List of Tables
- Asia-Pacific manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume
- European manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume
- Market volumes of DEF tanks fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of diesel exhausts fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- Market volumes of petrol exhausts fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American manufacturer market shares of OE emission control systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of sales volume
- Overview of past and future Euro emission standard measures in place since 1996
