Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions Aftertreatment Systems Market to 2033: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Car Batteries Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts
10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global light vehicle OE exhaust & emissions aftertreatment systems - forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)
- Regional market share data tables and commentary
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis - Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Companies
- Archive
- Advanced Diesel Particulate Filters Sp zoo
- BASF SE
- Benteler AG
- Bosal International N.V.
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Delphi Technologies PLC
- Emitec (now Continental)
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- R&D
- Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG
- J Eberspcher GmbH & Co. Kg
- Eberspcher's infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- Katcon Global
- Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (KSPG)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Martinrea International Inc.
- Tenneco Inc.
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Valeo SA
- Wescast Industries Inc
- Others
- Aristo
- Auto Inergy
- BorgWarner
- Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTi)
- Corning Inc.
- Denso
- Dow Automotive Systems
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Futaba Industrial
- Hanon Systems
- Mahle GmbH
- Plastic Omnium
- Sharda Motor Industries
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Umicore
- Forecasts
- Diesel exhaust fluid tanks
- Diesel exhaust systems
- Gasoline exhaust systems
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific market
- European market
- North American market
- Technologies
- Acoustic technologies
- Acoustic inserts for exhaust mufflers
- Developments in exhaust acoustics
- Eberspcher's technology helps reduce weight of the BMW 7 Series
- Catalyst technologies
- Delphi's approach to urea injection for SCR
- Eberspaecher supplies SCR technology for US trucks
- Mazda develops underfloor catalytic converter
- Selective catalytic reduction catalyst technology
- EGR technologies
- Denso's EGR solutions
- Pierburg's EGR solutions
- Engine trends
- Legislative influences and trends
- Causes of vehicle pollution
- Emission regulations
- Measures taken to reduce vehicle pollution
- Other innovations
- Lambda sensors
- Particulate filter technologies
- Archive
- BorgWarner develops EGR valve
- Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) triggers innovations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkhqsm/global_light?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article