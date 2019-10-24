Global Light Vehicle Wiring Market Forecasts to 2034 with Exclusive Interviews with Jaguar Land Rover, Federal-Mogul, Lear, Katcon, AUTOSAR
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Wiring Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive electrical wiring (EDS) sector, major suppliers of wiring systems, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global wiring market study includes:
- Automotive OE electrical wiring harnesses' fitment rate and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments in wiring systems and market trends (including standardisation, cable innovations, design and development tool innovations, lightweight cabling, interference reduction, and PCB innovations)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with key executives including Jaguar Land Rover, Federal-Mogul, Lear, Katcon, AUTOSAR (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive electrical wiring suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this electrical wiring report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive electrical wiring sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant elctrical wiring technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aptiv PLC
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Intedis
- Lear Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Leoni AG
- PKC Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sumitomo Wiring Systems
- TE Connectivity
- Yazaki Corporation
- Others
- Drxlmaier
- Empire Electronics
- Forecasts
- Wiring harnesses
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- European market
- Japanese market
- North American market
- Technologies
- Cable innovations
- Aluminium wires from Sumitomo
- Beru develops introduces Wire in Composite
- Cable technology from Delphi Technologies
- ExxonMobil makes cables more flexible
- Leoni makes advances in cable production processes
- Lightweight cable from Leoni
- Design and development tool innovations
- Consortia develops new architecture
- Delphi's Velocity Tool Suite
- Mentor Graphics' software to support wire harness designs
- Software from Intedis
- Increased electronic content
- Other innovations
- Body control units
- Delphi's connection systems
- Delphi's electrical centre technology
- Federal-Mogul's innovation to reduce electromagnetic interference
- Leoni's solutions
- Recycling copper from vehicle wiring harnesses
- Sealed PCB from Delphi Technologies
- What will 48V bring?
- Standardisation
- Delphi is pushing for standardised wiring harness development
- Archive
- Colour concentrates from Teknor Color
- Hydrolysis-resistant PBT resin from Ticona
- In-vehicle wireless charging
- Lear's comments
List of Tables
- European manufacturer market shares of wire harnesses for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Global manufacturer market shares of wire harnesses for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Japanese manufacturer market shares of wire harnesses for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Market volumes of wiring harnesses fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American manufacturer market shares of wire harnesses for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
