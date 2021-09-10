Global Lighting Control Components Markets Report 2021-2027: Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lighting Control Components - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lighting Control Components Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lighting Control Components estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Lighting Control Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Outdoor Segment to Record 16.4% CAGR



In the global Outdoor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$371.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control

Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth

Connected Lighting

Embedded Lighting

Sustainable Lighting

The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry

Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World

Increased Energy Savings

Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort

Automatic Functionality

Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life

Increased Flexibility and Freedom

Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings

Important Add-on to Building Security Systems

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls

Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems

Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting

Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls

Opportunities and Challenges

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion

The IoT's Architecture

IoT for Building Automation

Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT

Key Barriers to IoT Adoption

Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of "Lighting as a Service" (LaaS)

Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS

Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for "Wireless" Controls

Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction

Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems

Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls

Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment

Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment

Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years

Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications

Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls

Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls

Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector

Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application

Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions

Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand

Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits

Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls

Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production

Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales

Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency

International Building Codes Overview

Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption

