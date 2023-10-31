Global Lightweight Materials Market Soared to $193.4 Billion in 2022, Anticipates Impressive 7.7% CAGR Growth by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lightweight Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lightweight materials market has achieved substantial growth, with the market size reaching an impressive US$ 193.4 Billion in 2022. Industry analysts forecast continued expansion, projecting the market to reach a substantial US$ 305.2 Billion by 2028, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Innovative Lightweight Materials Transforming Industries:

Lightweight materials encompass a range of composites and metal alloys, including aluminum, magnesium, beryllium, titanium, titanium aluminides, engineering plastics, structural ceramics, polymer, and ceramic matrices.

These materials offer eco-friendly characteristics, reduce carbon footprints, and provide numerous advantages such as corrosion resistance, high electrical and thermal conductivities, low density, high ductility, high strength, and cost-efficiency. Consequently, they find extensive applications across the aerospace, defense, healthcare, electronics, construction, automotive, and packaging industries worldwide.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key trends and drivers are propelling the growth of the lightweight materials market:

  • Automotive Industry: Lightweight materials are increasingly used in vehicle manufacturing to reduce weight without compromising safety, performance, recyclability, and cost. The burgeoning automotive industry is a key driver.
  • Electric Vehicles (EVs): Lightweight materials enhance the efficiency and range of EVs by offsetting the weight of power systems, such as batteries and electric motors. The rising adoption of EVs for environmental benefits fuels market growth.
  • Wind Energy: The wind energy sector employs lightweight materials in the production of windmills, contributing to market expansion.
  • Aviation: Lightweight materials play a vital role in the aviation industry to reduce fuel consumption, creating opportunities for market growth.
  • Food and Beverage (F&B): Aluminum alloys are increasingly used in the F&B industry for producing foils, beverage cans, and cooking utensils, aligning with the expanding F&B sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides comprehensive market segmentation:

  • Type: Metal Alloys, Composites, Polymers
  • Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect
  • Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Wind, Marine, Electronics, Construction, Consumer Goods, Others
  • Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the lightweight materials market include Alcoa Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., China Hongqiao Group Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries Limited), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.), SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

  1. What was the global lightweight materials market size in 2022?
  2. What is the expected CAGR for the market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the primary factors fueling market growth?
  4. How has COVID-19 impacted the lightweight materials market?
  5. What is the market breakdown by type, distribution channel, and application?
  6. Which regions are pivotal to the lightweight materials market?
  7. Who are the prominent companies in the lightweight materials market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b3kk5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Market Surges to $6.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Road Safety Priorities and ADAS Integration

Global Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Market Surges to $6.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Road Safety Priorities and ADAS Integration

The "Lane Departure Warning System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Revolutionizing Displays: OLED Panels Transform Consumer Electronics and Televisions, Driving Market Expansion

Revolutionizing Displays: OLED Panels Transform Consumer Electronics and Televisions, Driving Market Expansion

The "OLED Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.