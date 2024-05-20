Global Limos Fills Gap in Fleet Vehicle Sales with Largest Bus & Limo Sales Website

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst many car sales platforms operating nationwide, there was a clear demand for a bespoke website dedicated to limos for sale, bus sales, and luxury livery vehicles.

Global Limos, with over thirty years of expertise in the luxury ground transportation, has innovated a user-friendly bus for sale platform for buying and selling passenger transportation vehicles. The platform has linked over 10,000 limousine and bus operators and thousands of private users, making it easier to buy and sell limousines, party buses, luxury SUVs like Escalade and Navigator, Mercedes Sprinter vans in different configurations, and motor coaches.

Free limo and bus sale platform: The idea to provide a complimentary platform for fleet vehicle sales is rooted in the founders' deep roots in the industry. Jonathan Maimon, Chief Technology Officer of the company, stated that the objective is to aid bus and limousine fleet operators in quickly selling their vehicles without financial burden, thereby helping them upgrade their fleet. Although the platform currently offers free listings, there might be plans to introduce paid options for limousine brokers and dealers.

Options to shortlist specific buses and limos: The website gives advanced filters that let customers focus their search on well-known manufacturer brands like Mercedes Benz, Ford, Cadillac, MCI, Grech, etc. The website also provides location-based filters as well as these powerful filtering options, enabling users to browse listings according to their preferred location.

How's the website different from other platforms: Most vehicle sales websites do not share the listings on their social media account. However, the technology and marketing teams at Global Limos understand the importance of social media for marketing. Users can request their vehicles to appear on the limo for sale website's 32,000-plus followers largest limo for sale Facebook group, 10,000+ followers on Instagram, YouTube channel, and Snapchat.

Business Networking options: Major companies in the ground transportation industry, such as Mercedes Sprinter limo van conversion upfiters, limo and bus insurance brokers, and vehicle manufacturers use the platform to advertise their services. This allows users to easily access new fleet vehicle buying, financing, insurance, and many other related services.

Global Limos' fleet vehicle sales platform offers a comprehensive solution for buyers and sellers of luxury vehicles. Whether it's a limo or bus operators looking to expand or rationalize their fleet, or a private user looking for a luxury and livery vehicle to meet their unique transportation needs, businesses and layman alike can find deals on limo and bus listings across the US.

Media Contact:

Moshe Kakar

323-300-6301

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Limos