Global Linerless Labels Markets, 2021-2026 with 3M, CCL Industries, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co, Avery Dennison, and Multi-Color Dominating

Oct 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026
The global linerless labels industry has witnessed high growth primarily in the food sector, increase in total disposable incomes of consumers in emerging economies. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further. The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.
In terms of both value and volume, UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.
The UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market. UV curable inks refer to inks cured by exposure to intense UV light. These inks include colorants in dye form or pigment form and can be applied to a wide range of uncoated substrates and produce a clear image.
Unlike water-based ink, UV curable inks dry quickly, thereby increasing the print speed. UV curable inks are capable of printing on rigid substrates owing to their high density. These inks witness lesser demand when compared to water-based inks, the reason being, they are expensive, require expensive curing modules in the printer, and the cured ink has a significant volume, resulting in slight relief on the surface.
Home & personal care to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for linerless labels.
Home & personal care will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for linerless labels during the forecast period. Home care products comprise room fresheners, mosquito repellants, glass cleaners, and insecticides. Improved living standards, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, are expected to propel the growth of the home care industry; this, in turn, will increase the demand for linerless labels.
Personal care products include products meant for beautification and personal hygiene, such as deodorants, perfumes, facial makeup, hair colors, and toothpaste. Linerless labels on these products are required to meet the specifications of both cosmetics and drugs. Unique container shapes, identifiable colors, and vibrant graphics play a vital role in influencing consumers' purchase decisions. Linerless labels enhance the visibility of the brand for maximizing shelf impact and influencing purchase decisions.
In terms of both value and volume, the APAC linerless labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for linerless labels as a result of the expansion of the food and beverage industries in the region.
The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. High domestic demand and the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC a lucrative market for the manufacturers focusing on this region to gain market share and increase profitability.
The global linerless labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as 3M (US), CCL Industries Inc (Canada), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Multi-Color Corporation (US), among others.
Premium Insights
- APAC to Exhibit Higher Growth Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Number of End-Use Industries
- Increasing Demand from Food Industry Will Drive Demand for Linerless Labels
- UV Curable to be Fastest-Growing Segment
- Food Segment to Lead Linerless Labels Market
- Food and Europe Segments Led Linerless Labels Market in 2020
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Demand for Packed Food and Beverages
- Increasing Demand for Sustainable Labels
- Increasing Demand for Linerless Labels for Logistic Applications
- Rise in Demand for Consumer Durables
Restraints
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Innovations for Linerless Labels
- Potential Demand for Linerless Labels in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Availability of Substitutes in the Market
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Belona
- Bostik
- Ccl Industries Inc
- Cenveo Worldwide Limited
- Coveris
- Emerson
- Gipako
- Herma
- Hub Labels, Inc
- Innovia Films
- L & N Label Company Inc
- Lexit Group Norway
- Multi-Color Corporation
- Nastar Inc
- Optimum Group
- Proprint Group
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
- Rapid Labels
- Ravenwood Packaging Ltd
- Sato Europe GmbH
- Sato Holdings Corporation
- Skanem As
- Very Dennison Corporation
- Weber Packaging Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zcomm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article