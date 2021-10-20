Global Linerless Labels Markets, 2021-2026 with 3M, CCL Industries, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co, Avery Dennison, and Multi-Color Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026

The global linerless labels industry has witnessed high growth primarily in the food sector, increase in total disposable incomes of consumers in emerging economies. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further. The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.

In terms of both value and volume, UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The UV curable segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market. UV curable inks refer to inks cured by exposure to intense UV light. These inks include colorants in dye form or pigment form and can be applied to a wide range of uncoated substrates and produce a clear image.

Unlike water-based ink, UV curable inks dry quickly, thereby increasing the print speed. UV curable inks are capable of printing on rigid substrates owing to their high density. These inks witness lesser demand when compared to water-based inks, the reason being, they are expensive, require expensive curing modules in the printer, and the cured ink has a significant volume, resulting in slight relief on the surface.

Home & personal care to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for linerless labels.

Home & personal care will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for linerless labels during the forecast period. Home care products comprise room fresheners, mosquito repellants, glass cleaners, and insecticides. Improved living standards, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, are expected to propel the growth of the home care industry; this, in turn, will increase the demand for linerless labels.

Personal care products include products meant for beautification and personal hygiene, such as deodorants, perfumes, facial makeup, hair colors, and toothpaste. Linerless labels on these products are required to meet the specifications of both cosmetics and drugs. Unique container shapes, identifiable colors, and vibrant graphics play a vital role in influencing consumers' purchase decisions. Linerless labels enhance the visibility of the brand for maximizing shelf impact and influencing purchase decisions.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC linerless labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for linerless labels as a result of the expansion of the food and beverage industries in the region.

The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. High domestic demand and the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC a lucrative market for the manufacturers focusing on this region to gain market share and increase profitability.

The global linerless labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as 3M (US), CCL Industries Inc (Canada), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Multi-Color Corporation (US), among others.

Premium Insights

APAC to Exhibit Higher Growth Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Number of End-Use Industries

Increasing Demand from Food Industry Will Drive Demand for Linerless Labels

UV Curable to be Fastest-Growing Segment

Food Segment to Lead Linerless Labels Market

Food and Europe Segments Led Linerless Labels Market in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Packed Food and Beverages

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Labels

Increasing Demand for Linerless Labels for Logistic Applications

Rise in Demand for Consumer Durables

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Innovations for Linerless Labels

Potential Demand for Linerless Labels in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Availability of Substitutes in the Market

