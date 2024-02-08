Global Link 丨Chinese Spring Festival celebrated across world

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

08 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media: This year marks the first year that Chinese Spring Festival has been officially listed as a UN floating holiday. From a Chinese traditional folk festival to a UN floating holiday, the Spring Festival, as an important part of traditional Chinese culture, is showing its unique charm and influence to the world. 

The correspondents of Great Wall International Communication Center have recently sent reports on how locals celebrate Chinese Spring Festival.

Continue Reading

Chief planner: Wang Yuelu

Chief supervisor: Li Yao

Planner: Cao Zhaoyang

Choreographer-director: Zhang Menglin

Post-production Editor: Liu Zhicheng

Coordinators: Zheng Bai, Song Lifang, Li Wenpei, Mi Wenting (Intern)

Script writer: Song Lifang

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

Also from this source

Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

This is a report from Great Wall New Media: The Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School began in 2022 to undertake the task of aiding foreign countries in...
Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan

Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan

This is a report from Great Wall New Media: Tangshan, an industrial city situated in the east of Hebei Province, not only carries rich historical and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.