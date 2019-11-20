Global Lipstick Market by Product Type, Colour, Applicator, Age Group, Gender, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipstick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lipstick market was worth US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 17.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Growing urbanization coupled with increasing working women base across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for lipsticks has grown substantially among women owing to their escalating purchasing power along with the growing consciousness about physical appearance.
Furthermore, e-commerce platforms have brought massive changes to the beauty industry by providing consumers with a well-designed and immersive shopping experience. Attractive price concession along with easy accessibility offered by online retailers has also resulted in increasing product demand.
Additionally, aggressive promotional activities by leading brands and established manufacturers on popular social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram are also contributing to burgeoning product demand. Moreover, owing to growing health-consciousness, consumers are increasingly opting for organic and lead-free lipsticks.
Other factors such as product premiumization along with the introduction of lipsticks with customizable shades and personalized applicators are also fueling the market growth further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Avon, Shiseido, LVHM, Estee Lauder, Oriflame, Revlon, Markwins Beauty, Stargazer, Coty, Colorox, DHC, Este Lauder Companies, Johnson& Johnson, Chanel, Inglot Cosmetics, Unilever, Rohto, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global lipstick market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global lipstick industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the colour?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the applicator?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lipstick industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lipstick industry?
- What is the structure of the global lipstick industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global lipstick industry?
- What are the profit margins in the lipstick industry?
