Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum Plc and Chevron Corporation.

The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and the Americas along with the global market.

LNG is used in various industries including construction & dairy products, furnaces, fluid bed dryers, food processing, manufacturing, mining, power generation sector and rotary kilns. Apart from industries, due to low emission rate of carbon, it is also used as alternative fuels in various mode of transports such as rails, ships (ferries), trucks and natural gas vehicles and is also used by domestic users for cooking & heating purposes.



Asia Pacific emerged as a major region for the LNG market due to increasing liquefaction capacity and exports of regional LNG projects and increasing LNG imports by China, India and South Korea.



The global LNG market is expected to grow with rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, accelerating economic growth and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies. Key trends and developments of this market includes evolving LNG export capacity additions, growing demand for LNG bunkering, progressing LNG projects, growing LNG spot market and increasing shift towards modular technology. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including expiration of exports contracts, stringent regulations and lack of infrastructure facilities.



The report profiles the key players of the market including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum Plc and Chevron Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties

1.3 Value Chain

1.4 End Users and Applications



2. Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market

2.1 LNG Liquefaction Capacity

2.2 LNG Liquefaction Capacity Forecast

2.3 LNG Market Forecast by Value

2.4 LNG Supply Volume Forecast

2.5 LNG Demand Volume

2.6 LNG Demand Volume Forecast

2.7 LNG Exports Volume Forecast

2.8 LNG Exports Volume by Region

2.9 LNG Imports Volume Forecast

2.10 LNG Imports Volume by Region



3. Regional Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Australia LNG Liquefaction Capacity Volume Forecast

3.1.2 Australia LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.1.3 Western Australia LNG Market by Value

3.1.4 Western Australia LNG Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 Western Australia LNG Market by Volume

3.1.6 Western Australia LNG Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.7 Western Australia LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.1.8 Japan LNG Imports Volume

3.1.9 Japan LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.10 South Korea LNG Imports Volume

3.1.11 South Korea LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.12 China LNG Imports Volume

3.1.13 China LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.1.14 India LNG Imports Volume

3.1.15 India LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.2 Middle East

3.2.1 Middle East LNG Imports Volume

3.2.2 Middle East LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Qatar LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe LNG Imports Volume

3.3.2 Europe LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.3.3 Europe LNG Imports Volume by Region

3.3.4 Southern Europe LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.3.5 North-Western Europe LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.3.6 Russia LNG Exports Volume Forecast

3.4 The Americas

3.4.1 The Americas LNG Imports Volume

3.4.2 The Americas LNG Imports Volume Forecast

3.4.3 The U.S. LNG Exports Volume Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Energy Consumption

4.1.2 Growing Urban Population

4.1.3 Increasing Demand of Natural Gas Vehicles

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Increasing Preference for LNG in Developing Economies

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Evolving LNG Export Capacity Additions

4.2.2 Growing Demand for LNG Bunkering

4.2.3 Progressing LNG Projects

4.2.4 Growing LNG Spot Market

4.2.5 Increasing Shift towards Modular Technology

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Expiration of Exports Contracts

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Lack of Infrastructure Facilities



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.2 Regional Market

5.2.1 Western Australia LNG Market Volume Share by Company



6. Company Profiles



British Petroleum Plc

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

