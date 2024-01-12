Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument, By Application, By End-use (Chemical, Energy, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Biotechnology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid analytical instrument market size is expected to reach USD 689.4 million by 2030., registering a 5.6% CAGR

Increasing demand for liquid analytical instruments in food and beverage processing units for control and measurement of chemical composition of fluids is expected to drive the market.



Liquid analytical instruments are largely used in industrial manufacturing processes as they provide bias-free outcomes and rapid and accurate measurements. Increasing adoption of automated liquid analytical instruments in the pharmaceutical industry helps decrease human interferences and enable effective data control and monitoring. This is further anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Rapid and extensive development of the biotechnology industry, coupled with high adoption rate of precise analytical instruments, is expected to drive the market through 2025. Emergence of advanced technologies such as high-frequency liquid analysis and stream selection technology is further expected to fuel market growth.



Increasing demand for liquid analytical instruments for real-time data monitoring in end-use industries such as water treatment to enhance overall process efficiency is further contributing to market growth. Moreover, focus on protecting the environment and stringent environmental policies has propelled the adoption of liquid analytical instruments in various end-use industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare and biotechnology.



Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Report Highlights

By instrument, infrared analyzers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period owing to its high stability and reliability features for a wide range of laboratory and process applications.

Liquid analytical instruments are widely adopted in wastewater management applications as a result of increased demand for real-time data monitoring and growing awareness about environmental protection measures across the world

Liquid analytical instruments are widely used in the food and beverage industry to analyze liquid levels in non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic drinks, and infusion beverages among others

Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.5% in 2022. Europe's robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have driven the demand for liquid analytical instruments for drug discovery, development, quality control, and research applications

Company Profiles

ABB

Analytical Systems Keco

Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Endress-Hauser Management AG

Honeywell International Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.3. Industry opportunities & challenges

3.6. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies



Chapter 5. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Instrument Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Conductivity & Resistivity Analyzers

5.4. Infrared Analyzers

5.5. Oxygen Analyzers

5.6. pH/ORP Analyzers

5.7. Turbidity Analyzers



Chapter 6. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Liquid Chemistry Monitoring

6.4. Drug Discovery

6.5. Wastewater Management

6.6. Water Purification



Chapter 7. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Energy

7.5. Healthcare & Biotechnology

7.6. Oil & Gas

7.7. Pharmaceutical

7.8. Food & Beverage



Chapter 8. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Instrument benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

