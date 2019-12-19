Global Liquid Biopsy & Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an extensive study on liquid biopsy kits / assays that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis and / or monitoring of different types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely future opportunity associated with such tests, over the next 10 years.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. Based on various parameters, such as number of available / under development products and estimated annual adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:

[A] type of tumor marker (ctDNA, cfDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and others)

[B] key applications (early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring)

[C] target disease indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others)

[D] end users (hospitals, research institutes and others)

[E] key geographical regions (the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, and rest of the world)



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several minimally invasive / non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis



Amongst other promising diagnostic tools, liquid biopsy has emerged as a versatile and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool. This procedure is based on the analysis of biofluids (such as blood, urine and / or plasma) in order to detect rare forms of biomarkers / tumor markers, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA / RNA (ctNAs), circulating free DNA (cfDNA) and exosomes. Moreover, liquid biopsies have been demonstrated to be capable of assessing the stage of tumor at the time of sample extraction. Additionally, owing to the non-invasive nature of the test, it can be actively used to monitor / track changes in tumors, both before and during the course of treatment.

Other than liquid biopsy, the cancer diagnostics market has witnessed the emergence of several other non-invasive diagnostic technologies, which are based on analytes that are either superficially located (such as skin lesions) and / or are expelled from the body (such as bronchial fluids and exhaled breath). Most of the non-invasive diagnostic techniques mentioned above are backed by clinical data, validating their relevance and applicability across several types of solid tumors (such as breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer) and hematological malignancies (such as leukemia and lymphoma). In future, non-invasive cancer diagnosis methods, particularly liquid biopsies, are anticipated to replace the existing invasive diagnostic techniques.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, featuring information on the developers of such products and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of proprietary liquid biopsy test (under development, research use only, and available), type of product (assay kit, software / algorithm and device), type of tumor marker analyzed (CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, exosomes, and others), key applications (early diagnosis, treatment selection, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), type of analyte used (blood, urine and others) and target cancer indications.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to non-invasive cancer diagnostics, which have been established between 2016 and 2019, based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, type of tumor marker, target cancer indications and the most active players.

An analysis of the investments made in companies engaged in the development of non-invasive cancer diagnostics, including details of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, and capital raised via IPOs and subsequent public offerings.

An analysis of the initiatives of big pharma players, highlighting the key focus areas of such companies and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as stage of development of their proprietary non-invasive cancer diagnostic test(s), key applications, type of tumor marker and target disease indications.

A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Cancer-related Statistics and Current Disease Burden

3.3. Importance of Early Cancer Detection

3.4. Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

3.5. Conventional Methods of Cancer Diagnosis

3.5.1. Biopsy

3.5.1.1. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

3.5.1.2. Core Needle Biopsy

3.5.1.3. Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy

3.5.1.4. Image-Guided Biopsy

3.5.1.5. Sentinel Node Biopsy

3.5.1.6. Surgical Biopsy

3.5.1.7. Endoscopic Biopsy

3.5.1.8. Bone Marrow Biopsy

3.5.2. Endoscopy

3.6. Need for Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.7. Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.7.1. Liquid Biopsy

3.7.1.1. Relevance and Analysis of Circulating Tumor Cells

3.7.1.2. Relevance and Analysis of Circulating Tumor DNA

3.7.1.3. Relevance and Analysis of Exosomes

3.7.2. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.7.3. Benefits of Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.7.4. Emerging Trends in Intellectual Property Related to Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.7.5. Challenges Associated with Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

3.8. Future Perspectives



4. NON-INVASIVE CANCER SCREENING AND DIAGNOSIS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Diagnostic Imaging

4.2.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.2.2. Mammography

4.2.3. Bone Scan

4.2.4. Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan

4.2.5. Integrated Positron Emission Tomography (PET)-CT Scan

4.2.6. Ultrasound

4.2.7. X-ray Radiography (Barium Enema)

4.3. Screening Assays

4.3.1. Circulating Tumor Marker Test

4.3.2. Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

4.3.3. Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)

4.3.4. Multigated Acquisition (MUGA) Scan

4.3.5. Human Papilloma Virus Test and Papanicolaou Test

4.4. Advanced Non-Invasive Approaches

4.4.1. Cytogenetic / Gene Expression Studies

4.4.2. Molecular Signature-based Non-Invasive Methods

4.4.3. Saliva-based Oral Cancer Diagnostics

4.4.4. Vital Staining

4.4.5. Optical Biopsy

4.4.6. Other Diagnostic Techniques



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Developers

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

5.2.3. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Products

5.3. Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Available / Under Development Products

5.3.1. Analysis by Application Area

5.3.2. Analysis by Target Cancer Indication

5.3.3. Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker

5.3.4. Analysis by Type of Analyte

5.3.5. Analysis by Status of Development

5.4. Liquid Biopsy Products: Affiliated Technology Platforms, Systems and Instruments

5.5. Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Contract Service Providers



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Amoy Diagnostics

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. DiaCarta

6.4. HaploX

6.5. NeoGenomics

6.6. QIAGEN

6.7. Swift Biosciences

6.8. Sysmex Inostics

6.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific



7. NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS-RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies

7.2.1. Analysis by Application Area

7.2.2. Analysis by Target Cancer Indication

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker

7.2.4. Analysis by Status of Development of Product



8. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis by Geography

8.3.1. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America

8.3.1.1. Scoring Criteria

8.3.1.2. Likely Targets

8.3.2. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe

8.4. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis by Product Portfolio



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker

9.3.4. Analysis by Target Cancer Indication

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.7. Regional Analysis

9.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Partnerships



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. List of Funding and Investment Instances

10.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Target Cancer Indication

10.3.5. Analysis by Tumor Marker

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.7. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10.3.8. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

10.4. Concluding Remarks



11. OTHER NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Non-Blood-based Biomarker Detection Tests

11.3. DNA Methylation-based Tests

11.4. FOBT and Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)

11.5. MicroRNA (miRNA)-based Tests

11.6. Pigmented Lesion Assays

11.7. Stool DNA (sDNA)-based Tests

11.8. Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detection Tests

11.9. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics



12. SURVEY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics: Survey Analysis

12.2.1. Overview of Respondents

12.2.2. Designation of Respondents

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Type of Product / Service Offered

12.2.5. Application Area

12.2.6. Status of Development of Product

12.2.7. Likely Market Size



13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

13.3. Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2030

13.3.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, 2019-2030

13.3.1.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2019-2030

13.3.1.1.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Early Diagnosis, 2019-2030

13.3.1.1.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Patient Monitoring, 2019-2030

13.3.1.1.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Recurrence Monitoring, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Target Cancer Indication, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Breast Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Lung Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Colorectal Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Prostate Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Bladder Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Melanoma, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Gastric Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Pancreatic Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Ovarian Cancer, 2019-2030

13.3.1.2.10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Cancers, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Tumor Marker, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for ctDNA, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for cfDNA, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for CTCs, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3.4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Exosomes, 2019-2030

13.3.1.3.5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Tumor Markers, 2019-2030

13.3.1.4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Analyte, 2019-2030

13.3.1.4.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Blood, 2019-2030

13.3.1.4.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Body Fluids, 2019-2030 (USD Billion)

13.3.1.5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by End User, 2019-2030

13.3.1.5.1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Hospitals, 2019-2030

13.3.1.5.2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Research Institutes, 2019-2030

13.3.1.5.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other End User, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.1 Liquid Biopsy Market in the US, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.2 Liquid Biopsy Market in the UK, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.3 Liquid Biopsy Market in Germany, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.4 Liquid Biopsy Market in Italy, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.5 Liquid Biopsy Market in Spain, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.6 Liquid Biopsy Market in France, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.7 Liquid Biopsy Market in Japan, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.8 Liquid Biopsy Market in Australia, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.9 Liquid Biopsy Market in China, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.10 Liquid Biopsy Market in India, 2019-2030

13.3.1.6.11 Liquid Biopsy Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030

13.3.2. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2019-2030



14. CONCLUSION

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Takeaways



15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Genostics

15.2.1. Company Snapshot

15.2.2. Interview Transcript: Joachim Fluhrer, Founder and Medical Director

15.3. Theranosis Life Sciences

15.4. Proxeom

15.5. MiNDERA

15.6. IVDiagnostics

15.7. Resolution Bioscience

15.8. Minomic International

15.9. Nanostics

15.10. Tymora Analytical Operations

15.11. DermTech

15.12. iCellate Medical

15.13. VolitionRx

15.14. OncoDNA

15.15. LCM Genect

15.16. Sienna Cancer Diagnostics



16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbihg6

