Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2018-2024 - Increasing Funding for Liquid Based Test Development

According to analysis, the liquid biopsy market is projected to reach $8,730.4 million by 2024. The market is segmented based on the biomarkers, applications, sample type, end-users and geography.

Biomarkers market is divided into circulating tumor cells (CTC), cell-free DNA and Exosomes & Others, among which, the Cell-free DNA market commanded the largest share. The utilization of circulating tumor cell as an invaluable research tool is expected to propel this market at a strong CAGR.

The applications market is divided into oncology testing, prenatal (NIPT) testing and transplantation diagnostics where oncology testing dominates the application market which is followed by prenatal testing (NIPT), however, the rapid adoption of cfDNA based transplantation diagnostics testing is expected to drive this market at high double digit CAGR.

The oncology testing market is further divided based on type of cancer tested into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer and others, where, breast cancer commanded largest share in 2017, lung cancer is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The oncology testing market is further divided based on type of cancer care into early screening, companion diagnostics, prognosis and recurrence monitoring. The companion diagnostics monitoring market dominates the market in 2017, while early screening is expected to grow at strong CAGR.

The liquid biopsy sample market is divided into blood, urine and others where blood dominates the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the position with strong CAGR growth from 2017 to 2024.

The end-users market is segmented into Hospitals and academic and research institutes. Hospitals attracted the largest revenue in 2017. The hospitals segment is expected to show strong CAGR growth from 2017 to 2027.

The liquid biopsy geographical market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, where, North America dominates the market in 2017 followed by Europe with Asia-Pacific market expected to show highest growth from 2017 to 2024.

Technological advancements in liquid biopsy are expansion of applications beyond cancer diagnostics and monitoring to include other conditions such as cardiac health and infectious diseases and exploring of new sources for liquid biopsy such as miRNA, protein biomarkers and circulating MRNA. A paper based dip test called has been developed by scientists from Broad institute of MIT and Harvard, SHERLOCK, that make use of Cas13 CRISPR associated protein that bind to specific RNA to identify specific targets. This test is expected to detect tumor DNA in the near future.

The possibility of detection of health condition of an individual based on simple blood test has ignited imagination of scientific community and a flurry of activity has been unleashed. The absence of rigorous regulatory requirement as in case of a drug or a medical device also reduces the time to market for these tests which is attracting private investments. Some of the recent investments are funding of $40 million to MedGenome Labs Ltd by group of investors (HDFC, Sequoia, Sofina s.a. Zodiac Capital for expansion of clinical genomic testing of NIPT, Series C funding of DiaCarta in February 2018, to Support Company's core XNA technology and expansion of diagnostic products. Biggest of them all investment of $900 million in GRAIL, Inc a spinoff of Illumina by Johnson & Johnson and Jeff Bezos of Amazon for development of ctDNA based tests.

Factors Influencing the Market



Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Preference for Blood/Urine Based Liquid Biopsy over Invasive Tissue Biopsy Procedures

Rising Number of Late Pregnancies Leading to High Incidence Rate of Babies with Chromosomal Disorders

Increasing Funding for Liquid Based Test Development

Technological Advancements in Liquid Biopsy

Agreements and Collaborations

Increasing Number of Liquid Biopsy Test Launches

Restraints and Threats

High Cost with Less Reimbursement Facilities

Ethical Issues Related to Genetic Testing

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Lack of Standardization of Liquid Biopsy Tests

Regulatory Issues



