Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Integration of Photonic Technology Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Analysis By Product & Services, By Circulating Biomarker, By End-User, By Application By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market in 2021 stood at US$1.28 billion, and is likely to reach US$3.93 billion by 2027. A liquid biopsy involves testing a sample of blood to see whether there are any cancer cells from a tumor that are circulating there or if there are any DNA fragments from tumor cells that are there. A liquid biopsy may be used to aid in the early detection of cancer.

The liquid biopsy has recently been driven by the rising incidence of cancer and the rising preference for fast, minimally invasive diagnostic testing. The liquid biopsy test is performed either on DNA isolated from tumor cells or on a blood sample to detect cancer cells existing in the blood stream. The government takes a number of steps to promote early cancer identification. The global liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Services: The market report has segmented the global liquid biopsy market into three segments on the basis of product & services: kits & reagents, platforms & instruments and services.

By Circulating Biomarker: Based on the circulating biomarker, the global liquid biopsy market has been divided into four segments: Circulating Tumor Cell, CT-DNA, Extracellular Vesicles, and Others.

By End User: The global liquid biopsy market has been classified into two segments based on the end user: Hospitals & Laboratories, and Government & Academic Research Centers.

By Application: On the basis of application, the market report has segmented the global liquid biopsy market into two segments: cancer, and non-cancer segments.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: According to statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer's GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates, there has been about 19.3 million new cases of cancer and about 10 million cancer-related deaths in the world in 2020. Since liquid biopsies have the potential to address significant issues with diagnosis, prognosis, and treatments, the rise in the number of cancer cases has been a key market driver. Further, the market is expected to grow owing to rising healthcare expenditure, rapid urbanization, growth in demand for precision medicines, myriad of applications, etc. in recent years.

Challenges: Being a relatively new field of study, liquid biopsy has not yet benefited as substantially from studies and clinical trials as tissue biopsy has. Even though the therapeutic value of liquid biopsy is generally acknowledged, it will need several years of clinical evidence before liquid biopsy is broadly accepted. As a result, the market has recently been challenged by the need for more clinical trials. Additionally, other factors like standardized pre-analytical protocol and assay development and regulatory concerns, reimbursement, etc. are other challenges to the market.

Market Trends: Artificial intelligence is a simulation of human intelligence processes by machines. Machine learning algorithms have been extensively used to help with disease diagnosis and prognosis. These methods are being used by an increasing number of studies to identify patterns in circulating biomarkers for a variety of conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and dengue fever. Therefore, involvement of artificial intelligence in liquid biopsy is likely to upgrow the overall market, in coming years. More trends in the market are believed to grow the liquid biopsy market during the forecasted period, which may include integration of photonic technology, new in vitro fertilization technique for embryos testing, etc.

Key Players

Guardant Health

Angle PLC

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

MDxHealth SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

