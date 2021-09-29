Global Liquid Packaging Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $501.2 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [257 Pages] By Research Dive

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Liquid Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal), Packaging Format (Flexible and Rigid), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, and Industrial), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

According to the report, the Global Liquid Packaging Market is expected to generate a revenue of $501.2 billion by 2028, growing expeditiously at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Download PDF Sample Report of Liquid Packaging Market

Dynamics of the Market

Liquid packaging ensures the safety of the liquid from physical damages such as hitting or bruising due to its durable and high-quality packaging in order to keep the products inside safe and secure. In addition, increasing application of effective liquid packaging by the various food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato are further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing environmental concerns over recyclability and disposability of plastics are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. But increasing prevalence of sustainable and innovative packaging made from organic materials like corn starch, sugarcane, etc. are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the liquid packaging market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Liquid Packaging Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 had significantly impacted the global liquid packaging market, owing to the lockdowns prevalent in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the closure of various retail outlets around the globe, hence increasing demand for online shopping. More and more across the globe started ordering online for the delivery of numerous products from various E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, who inclines towards the adoption of protective packaging for safe and seamless delivery of products. Thus, the pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the liquid packaging market.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Liquid Packaging Market

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on material, technology, packaging format, end-use industry and region.

By material, the plastics sub-segment is expected to be most profitable, and generate a revenue of $197.6 billion during the forecast period. Plastics are extensively used in the packaging industry, owing to its various benefits like durability, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, hygiene, and safety. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Plastics are extensively used in the packaging industry, owing to its various benefits like durability, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, hygiene, and safety. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. By technology, the aseptic liquid packaging sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial, and generate a revenue of $248.3 billion during the forecast period. Increased portability and protection from harmful bacteria provided by them are anticipated to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Increased portability and protection from harmful bacteria provided by them are anticipated to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. By packing format, the rigid sub-segment of the liquid packaging market is expected to have the largest market share, and generate revenue of $321.2 billion during the forecast period. Increased flexibility and the presence of hard plastics in rigid packaging are expected to accelerate the growth of the liquid packaging sub-segment during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Increased flexibility and the presence of hard plastics in rigid packaging are expected to accelerate the growth of the liquid packaging sub-segment during the forecast period. By the end-use industry, the food and beverage sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative, and generate a revenue of $178.3 million during the forecast period. Increasing application of liquid packaging in the food and beverage industry to effectively preserve the food quality and minimize food wastage are expected to bolster the growth of this liquid packaging sub-segment during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Increasing application of liquid packaging in the food and beverage industry to effectively preserve the food quality and minimize food wastage are expected to bolster the growth of this liquid packaging sub-segment during the forecast period. By region, the Asia-Pacific liquid packaging market is expected to have the highest growth rate, exponentially surging at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing users of food delivery services and growing middle-class population in this region are expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Competitive intelligence on Organic Dinnerware Market players in the Asia Pacific region - Get Special Discount of 20% available on a *first-come-first-served basis

Top 10 Key Players of the Global Liquid Packaging Market

The prominent players of the market include –

Amcor Plc, Goglio S.p.A, Mondi Plc, Tetra Pak International S.A, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, ProAmpac, Constantia Flexibles, Gerresheimer AG, and many more.

Amcor plc Berry Global, Inc. Constantia Flexibles Gerresheimer AG Goglio S.p.A. Mondi plc ProAmpac Sealed Air Corporation Smurfit Kappa Group Tetra Pak International S.A.

Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in February 2020, Liquibox, a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing, acquired DS Smith Plc, a British Multinational packaging company's Plastics Division, in order to maximize Liquibox's presence in the liquid packaging market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

More about Liquid Packaging Market:

Related Trending Topics:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive