Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of 3M, BASF, Capchem, Kureha, Nichia, Toda Kogya and Umicore

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market by Battery Chemistry (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte), Application (Portable Device, Electric Vehicle, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lithium-ion battery materials market is projected to grow from USD 34.2 billion in 2023 to USD 97.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2028. The market for lithium-ion battery materials is witnessing growth across different regions. Asia Pacific and North America are prominent markets. North America is growing rapidly due to increase in electric vehicle adoption and a growing renewable energy sector, while Asia Pacific is driven by electric vehicle expansion and a strong consumer electronics market, reflecting a strong demand for lithium-ion battery materials market.

By battery chemistry, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) segment accounted for the second-largest share in the lithium-ion battery materials market in 2022.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) segment held the second-largest share in 2022. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemists are known for their ability to maintain performance over a long time, which makes them a reliable choice for applications that require sustained power, particularly in stationary energy storage systems and electric buses. Additionally, their stable thermal behavior ensures they don't overheat, enhancing their safety in various uses. With a robust and enduring performance, LFP chemistry addresses safety concerns and offers cost-effective solutions for projects that require reliability and resilience.

By material, the electrolyte material accounted for the second-largest share in the lithium-ion battery materials market in 2022.

The electrolyte material held the second-largest share in 2022. These materials facilitate the flow of ions between the battery's anode and cathode, allowing for efficient energy storage and release. Their significance is increased as the market experiences a rise in electric vehicles and renewable energy projects, where battery safety and performance are crucial. Electrolyte materials that offer high ionic conductivity, thermal stability, and non-flammable characteristics are particularly in demand, contributing to their substantial market presence. Electrolyte materials are essential for the evolving lithium-ion battery landscape, offering solutions that align with the growing needs of clean energy and transportation sectors.

By application, the portable devices segment accounted for the second-largest share in the lithium-ion battery materials market in 2022.

The portable devices held the second-largest share in 2022. The fast growth of smartphones, laptops, and wearables, coupled with the ever-increasing demand for longer battery life and faster charging, enhances the importance of lithium-ion batteries. These batteries power everyday gadgets, offering high energy density, extended cycle life, and lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for portable electronics.

The Lithium-ion battery materials market in North America accounted for the second-largest share in 2022.

North America was the second-largest consumer of lithium-ion battery materials market in 2022. The region has witnessed a remarkable growth in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, propelled by growing environmental consciousness, government incentives, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation. This surge in EV production and infrastructure development has driven substantial demand for Lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, North America's growing consumer electronics sector and the ongoing expansion of renewable energy projects emphasize the importance of lithium-ion battery materials. The collective influence of these factors positions North America as a vital region in the Lithium-ion battery materials market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Surge in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Restraints

  • Safety Concerns Regarding Usage of Gadgets or Items Installed with Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities

  • Growing R&D to Enhance Efficiency and Upgrade Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Decline in Overall Prices

Challenges

  • Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Snapshot: 2023 vs. 2028
  • Cathode Material Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Electric Vehicles Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Opportunities for Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market - Increasing Demand from Electric Vehicle Applications to Drive Market
  • Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028
  • Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Material -  Cathode Materials Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2028
  • Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Battery Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Segment to Lead Market Between 2023 and 2028
  • Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Application - Electric Vehicles Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • American Elements
  • Ascend Elements
  • BASF
  • BTR New Material Group
  • Capchem
  • Ecopro
  • JFE Chemical Corporation
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • Kureha Corporation
  • L&F
  • Morita Chemical Industries
  • NEI
  • Nichia
  • Posco Future M
  • Pulead Technology Industry
  • Resonac Holdings
  • SGL Carbon
  • Shenzhen Dynanonic
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • Tanaka Chemical
  • Toda Kogyo
  • Ube
  • Umicore
  • Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ngwti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Offshore Drilling Market Report 2023-2028, by Rig Type (Jack-ups, Semisubmersible, Drill Ships), Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater) and Region

Offshore Drilling Market Report 2023-2028, by Rig Type (Jack-ups, Semisubmersible, Drill Ships), Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater) and Region

The "Offshore Drilling Market Report by Rig Type, Depth and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Forecasts 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Husqvarna, STIGA, Robin Autopilot, Robomow Friendly House and WIPER

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Forecasts 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Husqvarna, STIGA, Robin Autopilot, Robomow Friendly House and WIPER

The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The robotic lawn mower...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.