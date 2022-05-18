Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by 2027 - Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities

May 18, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 15.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 15.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020
In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects
- Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain
- COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in the Offing
- Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds
- Competitive Landscape
- Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer & Industrial Applications
- An Introduction to Li-ion Battery
- Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
- Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
- Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains
- Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market
- Lithium-ion Production Scenario
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery Technologies
- Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
- LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
- Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
- Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries
- Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space
- Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling
- Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight
- Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of Environmental Damage
- Here's How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment
- Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?
- Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives
- Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants
- Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
- Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities
- Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities
- Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
- Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
- Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
- High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems
- Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand
- Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
- Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion Battery Uptake
- Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market
- New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems
- Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
- Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers
- Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
- Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications
- Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth
- Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries
- Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
- Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry
- Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
- Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging Rates
- Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management
- Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Future Outlook
- Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry
- Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
- High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design and Material Options
- Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery
- Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New Applications
- No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to Come with New Options
- Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for Stationary Storage Applications
- Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects
- Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review
- Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries
- Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82vvi2
