Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2018-2022: Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries / Increasing Deployment of Microgrids / Rising Number of Vendors and Collaborations

The analysts forecast the global lithium-sulfur battery market to grow at a CAGR of 71.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of nanotechnology in batteries. Manufacturers are increasingly using nanotechnology in the production and development process of battery as it helps in the improvement of compatibility of power supplies. This is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the lithium-sulfur battery market during the projected period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is lead pollution and stringent laws. The environmental concerns caused by lead pollution is increasing with the rising production of lead-acid batteries, increasing use of battery energy storage for hybrid EVs and renewable power generation, and growth in the automotive and other industries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from fuel cell solutions. Fuel cell produce electricity using power generated from electrochemical reactions. They use hydrogen oxygen to create energy. The electrochemical reaction in fuel cells oxidizes hydrogen, which reacts with oxygen to form water and release electrons.

Key vendors

OXIS Energy

PolyPlus

Sion Power

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of nanotechnology in batteries

Increasing deployment of microgrids

Rising number of vendors and collaborations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

OXIS Energy

PolyPlus

Sion Power

PART 15: APPENDIX





