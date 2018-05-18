Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2018-2022: Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries / Increasing Deployment of Microgrids / Rising Number of Vendors and Collaborations

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global lithium-sulfur battery market to grow at a CAGR of 71.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of nanotechnology in batteries. Manufacturers are increasingly using nanotechnology in the production and development process of battery as it helps in the improvement of compatibility of power supplies. This is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the lithium-sulfur battery market during the projected period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is lead pollution and stringent laws. The environmental concerns caused by lead pollution is increasing with the rising production of lead-acid batteries, increasing use of battery energy storage for hybrid EVs and renewable power generation, and growth in the automotive and other industries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from fuel cell solutions. Fuel cell produce electricity using power generated from electrochemical reactions. They use hydrogen oxygen to create energy. The electrochemical reaction in fuel cells oxidizes hydrogen, which reacts with oxygen to form water and release electrons.
Key vendors
- OXIS Energy
- PolyPlus
- Sion Power
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of nanotechnology in batteries
- Increasing deployment of microgrids
- Rising number of vendors and collaborations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wd45k/global?w=5
