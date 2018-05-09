Global Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022 with ASML, Canon, NIKON, NuFlare Technology, SSS MICROTEC & Veeco Instruments Dominating

The global lithography systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in new fabs. One of the major drivers for the growth of the global lithography systems market is the increasing investments that are occurring toward construction of new fabs and expanding older facilities.

One trend in the market is rising investments for introducing 450-mm sized wafer. The larger size of the wafers implies larger surface area indicating the production of the higher number of chips at comparatively lower manufacturing costs. To develop the 450-mm wafer and manufacture the processing equipment, technology giants such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung, IBM, Global Foundries have undertaken a consortium named G450C.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges regarding construction of EUV lithography systems. EUV lithography systems were expected to be commercialized almost a decade ago, but the difficulty to manufacture these lithography systems posed several challenges, which prevented its commercialization at a global scale.



Key vendors

ASML

Canon

NIKON

NuFlare Technology

SSS MICROTEC

Veeco Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

ArF immersion lithography systems



EUV lithography systems

KrF lithography systems



ArF dry lithography systems

i-line lithography systems



Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pureplay foundries-Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing sizes of wafers

Resurgence of 200-mm wafer fabs

Increasing interest toward 3D ICs

Emergence of 4K and 8K displays

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors





