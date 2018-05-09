Global Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022 with ASML, Canon, NIKON, NuFlare Technology, SSS MICROTEC & Veeco Instruments Dominating

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global lithography systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in new fabs. One of the major drivers for the growth of the global lithography systems market is the increasing investments that are occurring toward construction of new fabs and expanding older facilities.
One trend in the market is rising investments for introducing 450-mm sized wafer. The larger size of the wafers implies larger surface area indicating the production of the higher number of chips at comparatively lower manufacturing costs. To develop the 450-mm wafer and manufacture the processing equipment, technology giants such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung, IBM, Global Foundries have undertaken a consortium named G450C.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges regarding construction of EUV lithography systems. EUV lithography systems were expected to be commercialized almost a decade ago, but the difficulty to manufacture these lithography systems posed several challenges, which prevented its commercialization at a global scale.
Key vendors
- ASML
- Canon
- NIKON
- NuFlare Technology
- SSS MICROTEC
- Veeco Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- ArF immersion lithography systems
- EUV lithography systems
- KrF lithography systems
- ArF dry lithography systems
- i-line lithography systems
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pureplay foundries-Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing sizes of wafers
- Resurgence of 200-mm wafer fabs
- Increasing interest toward 3D ICs
- Emergence of 4K and 8K displays
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
