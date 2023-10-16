Global Live Animals Market Surges to $2,695.56 Billion in 2023, Driven by Increasing Meat Consumption and Technological Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Animals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global live animals market is set for substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, surging from $2,508.18 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2,695.56 billion in 2023. This robust growth trajectory is expected to persist, ultimately reaching $3,568.36 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.50%.

Prominent players in the live animals market include Cargill Incorporated, Tyson Foods Inc., Koch Foods Inc., Smithfield Foods Inc., National Beef Packing Company LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Allanasons Private Limited, New Hope Group Co Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Group Company Ltd., Land O'Lakes Inc., Wellhope Foods Co Ltd., Plukon Food Group, JBS S A, Hormel Foods Corporation, and American Foods Group LLC.

Live Animals Overview

The live animals market encompasses all living organisms, excluding humans, such as birds, fish, crustaceans, insects, reptiles, worms, and developing eggs. These organisms are categorized based on their intended use for breeding, milk, meat, egg production, or labor.

Types of Live Animals

The primary types of live animals include cattle and buffalo, pigs, poultry, sheep and goats, and others. Cattle and buffalo are domesticated bovine farm animals raised for their milk, meat, hides, or for draught purposes. These animals are distributed through both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels.

Technological Innovations

Technological innovations are a significant trend in the live animals market, with major companies focusing on developing new solutions to strengthen their market positions. For example, Elanco Animal Health Inc. and Ginkgo Bioworks launched BiomEdit in April 2022, a company leveraging microbiome technology to discover, develop, and market unique products addressing various animal health needs, including medicated feed ingredients, nutritional health, and therapeutics for livestock and pet species.

Acquisitions

In February 2021, Merck Animal Health acquired Poultry Sense Limited, enhancing its livestock monitoring technologies and expanding its presence in animal health monitoring.

Asia-Pacific Dominance

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the live animals market in 2022. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries Covered

The countries covered in the live animals market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Increasing Meat Consumption

The rise in meat consumption is expected to drive the growth of the live animals market. Meat is a crucial component of a balanced diet, providing B vitamins, iron, and high-quality protein. Live animals are used in meat production, and the increasing demand for meat is a significant driver for market growth.

About the Live Animals Market

The live animals market includes revenues generated by entities involved in breeding livestock and production animals, slaughtering animals, and pet trade. The market value encompasses the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Live Animals Market Characteristics

3. Live Animals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Live Animals Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Live Animals Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Live Animals Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Live Animals Market

5. Live Animals Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Live Animals Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Live Animals Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Live Animals Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Live Animals Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Cattle and Buffalo
  • Pig
  • Poultry
  • Sheep and Goat
  • Other Animals

6.2. Global Live Animals Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Business To Consumers (B2C)
  • Business To Business (B2B)

7. Live Animals Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Live Animals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Live Animals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

