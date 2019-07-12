Global Live Video Streaming (LVS) Platform Market to 2022 Featuring BIGO, Douyu, Facebook, UpLive & 17 Live
Jul 12, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Live Video Streaming (LVS) Platform, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The estimated global LVS market size was around $8.25 billion in 2018. The analyst expects a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018 to 2022. The global LVS market will reach $22.09 billion by 2022.
Internet users are now watching more diversified video content generated by professional or general users in real time.
With the growing penetration rate of Internet and mobile devices, users and streamers find it easy to record, watch, and share video content and interact with each other online.
The Live Video Streaming (LVS) platform provides a channel for users to watch and broadcast videos to another person or a group of users. Change of source of video, video content categories, and watching behavior will gradually redesign the way of enterprise communication, user interaction experiences, and marketing strategies in the long run.
This study provides an overview of the LVS platform market. The key questions this study will address include market segmentation, ecosystem and stakeholders, business model and revenue generating flow, navigation of different types of platforms, applied technologies, market sizing, and growth opportunities.
The live video streaming ecosystem encompasses plenty of stakeholders. The analyst identifies 3 core stakeholders and critical parties that are involved in the ecosystem and the study will mainly concentrate on live video streaming platform service providers.
Based on the characteristics of platforms, LVS platforms can be further categorized into pure play, which targets Internet users attracted by platform streamers and content, and live streaming+ that targets existing users on platforms. Furthermore, live video streaming platforms have strong roots in different content categories, such as eCommerce, social media, gaming, performing, and so on. With different purpose and content categories, the study selects representative platforms to provide the navigation of interfaces to give a glimpse of different LVS platforms and key business focus.
In terms of the regional development of LVS platforms, APAC market, including China and Japan, is the most vibrant market at the moment. Many service providers, particularly the ones established in the Greater China region, are seeking chances of global expansion. On the other hand, although most participants based in Southeast Asia are focusing more on the regional market, the study also finds that some key participants are growing from being local participants to becoming regional and global participants.
Although the service is expected to grow at a brisk pace, there are potential operating, technical, and business strategy challenges. This study identifies 10 potential issues that service providers need to be aware of to educate the market and address the challenges. The research service also highlights strategic imperatives for growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope of the Study
2. Introduction to Live Video Streaming
- Defining Evolving Live Video Streaming
- Stakeholders in the Live Video Streaming Market
- LVS Platform-Market Segmentation
3. LVS Platform User Interfaces-eCommerce/Others
- User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-Taobao Live
- User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-WeSing
4. LVS Platforms-Social Media
- User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-FB Live
5. LVS Platforms-General Entertainment
- User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-BIGO Live
- User Interfaces of Live Video Streaming Platforms-17 Live
- Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-Uplive
6. LVS Platforms-Performing
- Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-V Live
7. LVS Platforms-Gaming
- Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-Douyu Live
8. LVS Platform-Competitive Landscape
- LVS Platform's Addressable Market
- Revenue Forecast
- LVS Platform-Market Landscape Overview
9. LVS Platform-Vendor Profiling
- Profiling LVS Platform Users and Streamers Comparison
- Business Model Revenue Categories and LVS Platform Capability Rating Scale
- Competitive Profile-BIGO Live
- Competitive Profile-Douyu
- Competitive Profile-Facebook Live
- Competitive Profile-Uplive
- Competitive Profile-17 Live (LiveAF)
10. Challenges to Live Video Streaming
- Operating and Technical Challenges
- Business Strategy Challenges
11. Technologies Behind the Scene
- Analysis of LVS Applied Technologies
- Technology Use Case on Content Recording
- Technology Use Case on Content Processing
- Technology Use Case on Content Censorship
- Technology Use Case on Content Delivery
- Technology Use Case on Watching Experiences
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Blockchain: Digitalized Asset
- Growth Opportunity 2-Immersive User Experiences
- Growth Opportunity 3-Mobile Marketing and Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 4-AI-enabled Streamer's Assistant
- Growth Opportunity 5-Virtual Streamers
- Strategic Imperatives for Live Video Streaming Platforms
13. Conclusion
- Conclusion
- Legal Disclaimer
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ooafg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article