Global Live Video Streaming (LVS) Platform Market to 2022 Featuring BIGO, Douyu, Facebook, UpLive & 17 Live

The estimated global LVS market size was around $8.25 billion in 2018. The analyst expects a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018 to 2022. The global LVS market will reach $22.09 billion by 2022.

Internet users are now watching more diversified video content generated by professional or general users in real time.



With the growing penetration rate of Internet and mobile devices, users and streamers find it easy to record, watch, and share video content and interact with each other online.



The Live Video Streaming (LVS) platform provides a channel for users to watch and broadcast videos to another person or a group of users. Change of source of video, video content categories, and watching behavior will gradually redesign the way of enterprise communication, user interaction experiences, and marketing strategies in the long run.



This study provides an overview of the LVS platform market. The key questions this study will address include market segmentation, ecosystem and stakeholders, business model and revenue generating flow, navigation of different types of platforms, applied technologies, market sizing, and growth opportunities.



The live video streaming ecosystem encompasses plenty of stakeholders. The analyst identifies 3 core stakeholders and critical parties that are involved in the ecosystem and the study will mainly concentrate on live video streaming platform service providers.



Based on the characteristics of platforms, LVS platforms can be further categorized into pure play, which targets Internet users attracted by platform streamers and content, and live streaming+ that targets existing users on platforms. Furthermore, live video streaming platforms have strong roots in different content categories, such as eCommerce, social media, gaming, performing, and so on. With different purpose and content categories, the study selects representative platforms to provide the navigation of interfaces to give a glimpse of different LVS platforms and key business focus.



In terms of the regional development of LVS platforms, APAC market, including China and Japan, is the most vibrant market at the moment. Many service providers, particularly the ones established in the Greater China region, are seeking chances of global expansion. On the other hand, although most participants based in Southeast Asia are focusing more on the regional market, the study also finds that some key participants are growing from being local participants to becoming regional and global participants.



Although the service is expected to grow at a brisk pace, there are potential operating, technical, and business strategy challenges. This study identifies 10 potential issues that service providers need to be aware of to educate the market and address the challenges. The research service also highlights strategic imperatives for growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope of the Study

2. Introduction to Live Video Streaming

Defining Evolving Live Video Streaming

Stakeholders in the Live Video Streaming Market

LVS Platform-Market Segmentation

3. LVS Platform User Interfaces-eCommerce/Others

User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-Taobao Live

User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-WeSing

4. LVS Platforms-Social Media

User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-FB Live

5. LVS Platforms-General Entertainment

User Interface of Live Video Streaming Platform-BIGO Live

User Interfaces of Live Video Streaming Platforms-17 Live

Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-Uplive

6. LVS Platforms-Performing

Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-V Live

7. LVS Platforms-Gaming

Snapshot of Live Video Streaming Platforms-Douyu Live

8. LVS Platform-Competitive Landscape

LVS Platform's Addressable Market

Revenue Forecast

LVS Platform-Market Landscape Overview

9. LVS Platform-Vendor Profiling

Profiling LVS Platform Users and Streamers Comparison

Business Model Revenue Categories and LVS Platform Capability Rating Scale

Competitive Profile-BIGO Live

Competitive Profile-Douyu

Competitive Profile-Facebook Live

Competitive Profile-Uplive

Competitive Profile-17 Live (LiveAF)

10. Challenges to Live Video Streaming

Operating and Technical Challenges

Business Strategy Challenges

11. Technologies Behind the Scene

Analysis of LVS Applied Technologies

Technology Use Case on Content Recording

Technology Use Case on Content Processing

Technology Use Case on Content Censorship

Technology Use Case on Content Delivery

Technology Use Case on Watching Experiences

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Blockchain: Digitalized Asset

Growth Opportunity 2-Immersive User Experiences

Growth Opportunity 3-Mobile Marketing and Advertising

Growth Opportunity 4-AI-enabled Streamer's Assistant

Growth Opportunity 5-Virtual Streamers

Strategic Imperatives for Live Video Streaming Platforms

13. Conclusion

Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

