Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market Report 2016-2022 - Key Players are Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Liver Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Country (U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France), And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.47 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of liver cancer market is largely driven by factors such as availability of novel drugs, presence of strong pipeline, and rising public awareness. Widening base of liver cancer patients can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population. This, in turn, is working in favor of the liver cancer therapeutics market. Therapeutic development in second-line setting for Nexavar-intolerant patients is estimated to have a major impact in the HCC space.

Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide and accounts for 9.0% of all cancer deaths. In 2012, 782,451 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed, and 745,533 deaths were reported due to liver cancer. Primary liver cancer remains an important public health issue due to its extremely aggressive nature and poor survival rate. Hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) represents the majority (75-90%) of primary liver cancers. A noteworthy number of etiological factors of liver cancer, including hepatitis infection and cirrhosis, can be modified and present a strong prospect to reduce its incidence and mortality by preventive strategies such as lifestyle modification and hepatitis immunization.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The U.S. accounted for more than 45.0% of the market in 2016. Multiple product launches, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, and presence of a large target population are contributing to the growth of the market in the region

Approval of multiple novel drugs in recent years is one of the key factors augmenting the liver cancer treatment market. New immuno-oncology products and combination therapies are anticipated to change the landscape over the next years.

Combination regimens, specifically those including checkpoint inhibitors, will be introduced in the first-line setting to target major unmet needs, including overcoming tumour resistance, improving progression free survival, and maintaining quality of life

The liver cancer market pipeline is highly innovative and diverse. The market offers tremendous opportunities to develop breakthrough first-in-class therapies due to high unmet needs. In recent years, innovative treatment approaches such as oncolytic viruses or RNA interference (RNAi) technology have gained significant traction in the market

Some of the key players operating in this market are Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, and Exelixis. Collaborations for development, broader product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Research Methodology



1.1. Information procurement



1.2. Information or Data Analysis



1.2.1 Market Formulation & Validation







Chapter 2 Executive Summary







Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology



3.1. Disease Primer



3.2. Epidemiology







Chapter 4 Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market Overview



4.1 Market by Therapeutic Class



4.2 Market Size and Forecast 2016 - 2022



4.3 Market Share Distribution, by Company 2016 - 2022



4.4 Market Dynamics and Brand Strategies



4.5 Patent Expiry Analysis



4.6 Liver Cancer Market: Drivers and Restraints



4.6.1 Drivers



4.6.2 Challenges



4.7 M&A, Deal Landscape (2013 - 2017 YTD)



4.7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



4.7.2 Deals Landscape



4.8 Emerging Markets



4.9 Reimbursement Scenario



4.10 Liver Cancer Sector SWOT







Chapter 5 Liver Cancer Market: Pipeline Intelligence



5.1. Pipeline Landscape



5.1.1 Leading Drugs in Development



5.1.2 Key R&D Trends



5.2 Pipeline Landscape



5.2.1 Late Stage Pipeline and Sales Forecast



5.2.2 Profiles of Disruptive Drugs



5.3 Global Pipeline Forecast







Chapter 6 Company Profiles



6.1 Bayer



6.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb



6.3 Eisai



6.4 Exelixis



6.5 Merck







Chapter 7 Market Outlook



7.1 What the Future Holds



7.2 The Winners and Losers



7.2.1 Winners



7.2.2 Losers



7.3 Emerging Companies & Technology Platforms



7.4 The Road Ahead







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/256czn/global_liver?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

