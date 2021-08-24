Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, approximately 1.2 million new liver cancer cases have been reporting around the world. The increasing intense research and development activities opposing dangerous diseases have developed in the launch of new drugs, rising FDA approvals for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma accounting for 90% of liver cancer. Factors such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and increasing urbanization are reasons that lead to liver cancer. The rising support from governments and investments made by the international healthcare organizations positively reflect the global liver cancer therapeutics market. A wide range of treatment options available for liver cancer may uplift the demand levels in the near future. Liver cancer signifies the fifth most generally arising cancer and the third foremost reason for deaths associated with cancer globally. Hence, the liver cancer diagnosis and medication market are projected to become an active ground for competition in the coming few years. Several new-targeted therapies are predicted to arrive in the Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market shortly. A report from Market Data Forecast said that the global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market size is forecasted to grow USD 1148 million by 2026 from USD 743 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include: Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), ABVC Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: ABVC), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI), Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN).

The Market Data Forecast report said: "Directed cancer therapies practice medication to avoid the growth of cancer cells by intruding certain molecules, known as molecular targets, thus preventing the movement and development of cancer cells. The treatment procedures mainly focus on the cellular and molecular variations, affecting precisely cancer cells. the secondary type had dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to continue the dominating trend during the forecast period. Secondary liver cancer is also known as metastatic liver cancer… Based on therapeutics, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma segment is the largest therapeutics type due to its high prevalence of liver cancer. According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), there are nearly six new cases of HCC per every 100,000 people in the general population of the U.S. In addition, the high occurrence of cancer and high unemployed medical needs drives the market growth during the analysis period."

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Q BioMed Inc. Chemotherapeutic Uttroside B, Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent in South Korea and Shows Promising Results in Initial Pre-Clinical Testing - Q BioMed Inc., a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector, asset Uttroside B – is expected to receive a patent in Korea, adding to the already issued patents in Canada and Japan. In addition, recent results from pre-clinical pharmacokinetic testing have been very encouraging and the data supports advancing the program. Uttroside B shows tremendous value in the Liver Cancer Market. Uttroside B has also received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA.

Cancer.com reported in this year alone, an estimated 42,230 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with primary liver cancer. It is also estimated that 30,230 deaths from this disease will occur this year. The 5-year survival rate is 20%, compared to just 3% 40 years ago. For the 44% of people who are diagnosed with liver cancer at an early stage, the 5-year survival rate is 34%. There is significant demand for better therapeutic alternatives in the space.

Q BioMed announced in January that it has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. Q BioMed Inc. is prosecuting patents in multiple jurisdictions and has received patents from Canada and Japan and has now received notice of an allowable patent in South Korea. The Patent is titled "Uttroside-B and Derivatives Thereof as Therapeutics for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)." Q BioMed has the exclusive rights to the technology through an agreement with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, an Autonomous Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

The global liver cancer drug market size was valued at US$824 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during forecast period 2021 to 2030. In early pre-clinical investigation Q BioMed's Uttroside-B showed ten times the cytotoxicity against HCC, which is the toxicity caused due to the action of the chemotherapeutic agent on living cancer cells, as compared to the current standard of care drug at the time. Currently, there are only two approved first-line mono therapies and a combination first-line therapy for HCC. Challenges with current treatments include patients becoming resistant to the specific drugs, adverse side effects, and high costs. CONTINUED… Read this entire release and more news for QBIO at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-qbio/



Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

ABVC Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: ABVC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS), and ophthalmology, recently announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues.We generated $31,441 and $226,513 in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and incurred $646 and $4,236 in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 onto our CDMO business sector.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, recently announced that it has dosed the first TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient with TTI-622 (SIRPα-IgG4 Fc), an investigational checkpoint inhibitor of the innate immune system, in combination with azacitidine.

TTI-622 is a fusion protein that is designed to block the inhibitory activity of CD47, a molecule that is overexpressed by a wide variety of tumors. CD47 binds to SIRPα on macrophages and delivers a "don't eat me" signal that inhibits the ability of macrophages to engulf and destroy cancer cells. Preclinical studies have shown that TTI-622 exhibits anti-tumor activity against AML cells as a monotherapy that is enhanced when combined with azacitidine.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, recently announced First-Patient-In in the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of CID-103, an investigational novel anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in patients with previously treated, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacology and clinical activity of CID-103.

"We are excited to dose the first patient in the evaluation of CID-103," commented Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "CID-103 has previously shown encouraging preclinical efficacy, a favorable safety profile and greater antibody-dependence cellular cytotoxicity activity over other anti-CD38 mAbs, and we are hopeful this will translate into patient benefit. This Phase 1 trial will generate valuable information and has the potential to provide early evidence of clinical activity in the treatment of multiple myeloma."

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, recently announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum™ (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

The FDA has determined that it cannot approve the BLA for Vicineum in its present form and has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.

