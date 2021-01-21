Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2025 by Cancer Type, Therapy, Equipment, Age, Factors, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Cancer Type, by Therapy, by Equipment, by Age, by Factors, by Route of Administration, by Distribution channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow in the coming years and reach $11 billion by 2025



Major factors behind the growth of this market include rising cases of liver cancer, globally, increasing alcohol consumption, aging population, and growing funding by both public and private sector in research and development activities for cancer cure. Liver cancer is a chronic and life-threatening disease which begins in cells of liver. Most of the liver cancer patients do not show the symptoms at early stages but in later stages, the common symptoms include loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and yellow discoloration of skin.



According to World Cancer Research Fund, liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer across the globe. Another major reason for the increase in the liver cancer is the high increase in the incidence of HBV/HCV coinfection and cirrhosis. Therefore, scientists are working on developing more innovative drugs and therapies for liver cancer treatment. However, the market also faces some restrains. Expensive treatments as well as high cost in research and development might hamper further development of liver cancer therapeutics market.

The Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented based on cancer type, therapy, equipment, age, factors, route of administration, distribution channel and region. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others. The oral segment is anticipated to dominate the Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market during the forecast period as it is most preferred route of administration for chemotherapy.



Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period as the drugs are mostly purchased from the hospitals at the time of treatment. Based on therapy the market is segmented into chemotherapy and radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. The chemotherapy and radiation therapy segment is anticipated to dominate the market through 2025.



The onset of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the market on account of significantly lower patient footfall in private clinics and hospital OPDs.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Cancer Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Angiosarcoma, Liver Metastasis)

6.2.2. By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others)

6.2.3. By Equipment (Computed Radiography, Sonography, MRI, Others)

6.2.4. By Age (0-18, 18-35, 35-50, 50+)

6.2.5. By Factors (Cirrhosis, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Excessive Alcohol Consumption, Others)

6.2.6. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others)

6.2.7. By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

6.2.8. By Company (2019)

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Cancer Type

7.2.2. By Therapy

7.2.3. By Equipment

7.2.4. By Age

7.2.5. By Factors

7.2.6. By Route of Administration

7.2.7. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Cancer Type

8.2.2. By Therapy

8.2.3. By Equipment

8.2.4. By Age

8.2.5. By Factors

8.2.6. By Route of Administration

8.2.7. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Cancer Type

9.2.2. By Therapy

9.2.3. By Equipment

9.2.4. By Age

9.2.5. By Factors

9.2.6. By Route of Administration

9.2.7. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Cancer Type

10.2.2. By Therapy

10.2.3. By Equipment

10.2.4. By Age

10.2.5. By Factors

10.2.6. By Route of Administration

10.2.7. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Cancer Type

11.2.2. By Therapy

11.2.3. By Equipment

11.2.4. By Age

11.2.5. By Factors

11.2.6. By Route of Administration

11.2.7. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

AbbVie Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celsion Corporation

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis International AG

Perkin Elmer

Pfizer Inc.

Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

