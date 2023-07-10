Global Location Based Advertising Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Based Advertising (LBA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$80.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$90.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Public Places segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Aislelabs Inc.

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

Gamigo AG

GroundTruth

Scanbuy, Inc.

Yoose PTE. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Annual % Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending within Digital Medium: 2021

Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Activity-based and Location-based: The two Leading Contextual Advertising Types

World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Evolution of LBA and Factors Responsible for its Success

Benefits of LBA

Location-Based Advertising: Types

Examples of Successful Location-Based Mobile Advertising

Launching a Successful LB Marketing Campaign

Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising

LVD Technology & the Future of Marketing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Analysis by Application

World Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports, Hospitals, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Location Based Advertising (LBA): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising

Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing

Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

World Digital Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2020

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching Target Customers

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Millennials: An Important Demographic

Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on Paid Social Media

How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?

Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three 'R's of LBA

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj95el

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets