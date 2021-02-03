Global Logistics 4.0 Market Report 2020: Focus on IoT, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Blockchain, & Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics 4.0 - Outlook of the most Promising LPWAN IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the market opportunities for solutions based on new technologies (IoT, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence) in supply chain management and logistics.



It describes the major industry players and their business models as well as the main market trends.



Estimates for the size of the connected logistics market is also provided in the study:

breakdown by connectivity technology

breakdown by use case

breakdown by region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Definitions and concepts

3. IoT technologies for logistics

3.1. IoT technologies for connecting every object

3.2. Cellular technologies

3.2.1. 2G, 3G, 4G

3.2.2. The development of 5G: Massive IoT and URLLC

3.3. LPWAN technologies

3.4. Satellite technologies

3.5. Identification technologies

3.6. Short-range technologies

3.7. Automatic Identification System (AIS)

3.8. Emerging technologies in logistics

3.8.1. Autonomous trucks

3.8.2. Blockchain for logistics

3.8.3. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

3.8.4. Robotics in logistics

3.8.5. Drones

4. Use cases

4.1. Use case descriptions

4.1.1. Parcels

4.1.2. Shipping containers

4.1.3. Pallets and carts

4.1.4. Forklift trucks

4.1.5. Ships

4.1.6. Trains

4.1.7. Aeroplanes

4.1.8. Trucks

4.2. Summary of key use cases

4.3. Outdoor logistics

4.4. Indoor logistics

5. Ecosystem

5.1. The connected logistics value chain

5.2. Supply-side players

5.2.1. Equipment manufacturers (Case studies: Michelin Solutions, Traxens)

5.2.2. IT solutions and platform providers (Case study: Siemens)

5.2.3. Vehicle manufacturers

5.2.4. Telecom operators (Case studies: Vodafone, AT&T)

5.3. Demand-side players

5.3.1. Logistics operator and transport company strategies (Case studies: Maersk, DHL, CMA CGM)

5.3.2. Strategies used by industry players and other asset owners (Case studies: Schneider Electric, Groupe PSA - GEFCO, Lufthansa Industry Solutions, Toyota Material Handling)

6. Market dynamics

6.1. Major themes in the future of logistics

6.2. Drivers and barriers to development of connected logistics

6.3. Opportunities for logistics players

7. Market evaluation

7.1. The connected logistics market by technology

7.2. The connected logistics market by use case

7.3. The connected logistics market by region

Companies Mentioned

ACKSYS

Airbus

Alog Tech

Amazon

Anheuser-Busch

AT&T

Baidu

BICS

Bosch

Caterpillar

China Mobile

CMA CGM

Continental

Daifuku

Daimler

Deutsche Telekom

DHL

Embark

Eutelsat

FedEx

GEFCO

Globalstar

Google

Groupe PSA

Hamburg Sud (HSDG)

IBM

Iridium

Isuzu

Kontron

LinkLabs

LoRa Alliance

Lufthansa Industry Solutions

Maersk

MCS

Michelin

Microsoft

MSC FLAMINIA

NimbLink

NTT Docomo

Oceansoft

Oracle

Orange

ORBCOMM

Otto

Peloton Technology

Rhino

RM2

SAP

Scania

Schneider Electric

Sensolus

Siemens

Sigfox

SNCF

Squadrone System

Telefonica

Telenor

Tencent

Thales

Toyota Material Handling

Traxens

Uber

UWINLOC

Verizon Connect

Vodafone

Volvo Trucks

Webfleet Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbszwd

