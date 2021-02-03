Global Logistics 4.0 Market Report 2020: Focus on IoT, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Blockchain, & Artificial Intelligence
Feb 03, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics 4.0 - Outlook of the most Promising LPWAN IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the market opportunities for solutions based on new technologies (IoT, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence) in supply chain management and logistics.
It describes the major industry players and their business models as well as the main market trends.
Estimates for the size of the connected logistics market is also provided in the study:
- breakdown by connectivity technology
- breakdown by use case
- breakdown by region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Definitions and concepts
3. IoT technologies for logistics
3.1. IoT technologies for connecting every object
3.2. Cellular technologies
3.2.1. 2G, 3G, 4G
3.2.2. The development of 5G: Massive IoT and URLLC
3.3. LPWAN technologies
3.4. Satellite technologies
3.5. Identification technologies
3.6. Short-range technologies
3.7. Automatic Identification System (AIS)
3.8. Emerging technologies in logistics
3.8.1. Autonomous trucks
3.8.2. Blockchain for logistics
3.8.3. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)
3.8.4. Robotics in logistics
3.8.5. Drones
4. Use cases
4.1. Use case descriptions
4.1.1. Parcels
4.1.2. Shipping containers
4.1.3. Pallets and carts
4.1.4. Forklift trucks
4.1.5. Ships
4.1.6. Trains
4.1.7. Aeroplanes
4.1.8. Trucks
4.2. Summary of key use cases
4.3. Outdoor logistics
4.4. Indoor logistics
5. Ecosystem
5.1. The connected logistics value chain
5.2. Supply-side players
5.2.1. Equipment manufacturers (Case studies: Michelin Solutions, Traxens)
5.2.2. IT solutions and platform providers (Case study: Siemens)
5.2.3. Vehicle manufacturers
5.2.4. Telecom operators (Case studies: Vodafone, AT&T)
5.3. Demand-side players
5.3.1. Logistics operator and transport company strategies (Case studies: Maersk, DHL, CMA CGM)
5.3.2. Strategies used by industry players and other asset owners (Case studies: Schneider Electric, Groupe PSA - GEFCO, Lufthansa Industry Solutions, Toyota Material Handling)
6. Market dynamics
6.1. Major themes in the future of logistics
6.2. Drivers and barriers to development of connected logistics
6.3. Opportunities for logistics players
7. Market evaluation
7.1. The connected logistics market by technology
7.2. The connected logistics market by use case
7.3. The connected logistics market by region
Companies Mentioned
- ACKSYS
- Airbus
- Alog Tech
- Amazon
- Anheuser-Busch
- AT&T
- Baidu
- BICS
- Bosch
- Caterpillar
- China Mobile
- CMA CGM
- Continental
- Daifuku
- Daimler
- Deutsche Telekom
- DHL
- Embark
- Eutelsat
- FedEx
- GEFCO
- Globalstar
- Groupe PSA
- Hamburg Sud (HSDG)
- IBM
- Iridium
- Isuzu
- Kontron
- LinkLabs
- LoRa Alliance
- Lufthansa Industry Solutions
- Maersk
- MCS
- Michelin
- Microsoft
- MSC FLAMINIA
- NimbLink
- NTT Docomo
- Oceansoft
- Oracle
- Orange
- ORBCOMM
- Otto
- Peloton Technology
- Rhino
- RM2
- SAP
- Scania
- Schneider Electric
- Sensolus
- Siemens
- Sigfox
- SNCF
- Squadrone System
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- Tencent
- Thales
- Toyota Material Handling
- Traxens
- Uber
- UWINLOC
- Verizon Connect
- Vodafone
- Volvo Trucks
- Webfleet Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbszwd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets