Global Logistics Automation Market to Reach $121.27 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 58.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$121.27 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.87% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Logistics automation relies on the utilization of computer software or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. It assists in minimizing manual data entry errors and improving customer services by using features like auto pick-up, real-time freight tracking, proper insurance, and automatic notifications. It also aids in reducing the workforce required for processing tasks like sorting, weighting, barcoding, counting, picking, and packing. Moreover, as it is scalable, speedy, and accurate, its demand is rising across the globe.
Logistics Automation Market Trends
Presently, e-commerce platforms worldwide are gaining immense popularity on account of the increasing sales of smartphones and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connections. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the number of warehouses and a consequent increase in investments for warehouse automation. This can be accredited to the surging need for efficient warehousing and inventory management and reducing the cost of labor, which is contributing to market growth.
Furthermore, leading market players are introducing warehouse robots to eliminate the need for manual involvement in a variety of activities, such as warehousing and material handling, by automating laborious and dangerous tasks and ensuring the safety of the workforce. They are also automating logistics with advanced technologies, such as global positioning systems (GPS), artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and real-time tracking for streamlining businesses.
Other major factors, including the development of autonomous heavy-duty freight vehicles and flying drones for performing numerous intralogistics processes within the warehouse and storage facilities and their expanding applications in retail, automotive, and food and beverage (F&B) industries, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global logistics automation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, function, enterprise size and industry vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)
- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
- Automated Sorting Systems
- De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems
- Conveyor Systems
- Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)
- Order Picking
- Software
- Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
- Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)
- Services
- Value Added Services
- Maintenance
Breakup by Function:
- Warehouse and Storage Management
- Transportation Management
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
- Retail and E-Commerce
- 3PL
- Aerospace and Defense
- Oil, Gas and Energy
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Dematic (Kion Group AG)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kardex Group
- Knapp AG
- Mecalux S.A.
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).
