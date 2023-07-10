Global Logistics Automation Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 9.5% By 2030 | Dataintelo

News provided by

Dataintelo

10 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Logistics Automation Market by Type (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), By Application (Retail, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022 to 2030.

Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Honeywell Intelligrated
  • Murata Machinery
  • Knapp AG
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • SSI Schaefer
  • Mecalux
  • Vitronic
  • Beumer Group
  • Daifuku
  • Swisslog
  • Dematic Corp.
  • TGW Logistics Group GmbH
  • Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=154901

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=154901

Key Takeaways:

  • Logistic automation encompasses a range of activities, including material handling, warehouse management, and transportation management that used to optimize logistic supply chain and operations.
  • Growing need for just-in-time delivery and rising demand for automated solutions in transportation and warehouse management systems are expected to boost the market in the coming years.
  • The warehouse management segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the growing requirement for streamlined warehouse management.
  • The retail segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the rising trend of shopping across supermarkets & hypermarkets.
  • The e-commerce segment is likely to grow at a significant pace, due to the rapid expansion of online stores.
  • Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing e-commerce activities across developing countries such as India and China.

Get Full Access to 127 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=154901

Segments Covered

Type

  • Warehouse Management
  • Transportation Management

Application

  • Retail
  • E-commerce
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://dataintelo.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dataintelo

Also from this source

Dataintelo Releases Comprehensive Report on Global Smokeless Tobacco Treatment Market: Forecast from 2023 to 2031

Dataintelo releases comprehensive Global Mobile C-arm Systems Market report providing valuable insights and growth factors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.