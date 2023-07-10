Global Logistics Automation Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 9.5% By 2030 | Dataintelo
10 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET
PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Logistics Automation Market by Type (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), By Application (Retail, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022 to 2030.
Key Players Covered in the Report
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Murata Machinery
- Knapp AG
- Jungheinrich AG
- SSI Schaefer
- Mecalux
- Vitronic
- Beumer Group
- Daifuku
- Swisslog
- Dematic Corp.
- TGW Logistics Group GmbH
- Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=154901
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=154901
Key Takeaways:
- Logistic automation encompasses a range of activities, including material handling, warehouse management, and transportation management that used to optimize logistic supply chain and operations.
- Growing need for just-in-time delivery and rising demand for automated solutions in transportation and warehouse management systems are expected to boost the market in the coming years.
- The warehouse management segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the growing requirement for streamlined warehouse management.
- The retail segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the rising trend of shopping across supermarkets & hypermarkets.
- The e-commerce segment is likely to grow at a significant pace, due to the rapid expansion of online stores.
- Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing e-commerce activities across developing countries such as India and China.
Get Full Access to 127 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=154901
Segments Covered
Type
- Warehouse Management
- Transportation Management
Application
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Related Reports:
- Global Automation After Services and Outsourcing Market
- Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market
- Global Warehouse Management Systems Market
- Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market
Contact:
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://dataintelo.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Dataintelo
Share this article