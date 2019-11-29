Global Logistics Automation Markets, 2018 & 2019-2023: Market is Expected to Exceed $100 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market (2018-2023) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Component (Hardware, Software, Services) End Use Industry and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics automation market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% and will be worth USD 100.1 Bn by 2023.

In recent years, logistics automation has emerged as a necessity for companies. Changes in customers' preferences are resulting in the expansion of product categories, which makes handling them difficult, given the constraints of existing supply chain practices. Customers' expectations have also increased, with concepts like last-mile delivery' and delivery on-demand' becoming common. To improve operational efficiency and remain competitive, companies are opting for logistics automation.

Segmentation based on component:

The hardware segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Even though most companies prefer hardware products like automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the need for capital investments is a major deterrent.

As a result, some of them opt for software solutions instead, since they are easy to integrate and are cost-effective. This segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 16.0%, the highest under this categorization. Moreover, as companies try to reduce their capital investments, tasks are likely to be handed over to third-party logistics automation service providers.



End use industry segment insights:

The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry, expectations regarding swifter deliveries, and intense competition among market players are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market. Thus, the e-commerce and retail segment is expected to be the highest growing end use industry in terms of logistics automation, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period. By 2023, this segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 40%.



The online product delivery ecosystem and the growing preference for air transport are expected to result in a significant increase in the volume of air cargo in the coming years. To cope up, airports around the world are adopting logistics automation to increase their capacities (despite the limited availability of land), and to ensure error-free and safe handling of large volumes of freight.



Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. The technology is well-suited for accurate product measurements, flawless packaging, and for performing tedious, repetitive tasks in tough environments like freezer warehouses.



Regional insights:

Europe and North America are mature markets, which dominated the global logistics automation sector with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively, in 2018. Most of the key players in the market are based in Europe. The logistics sector contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in Europe, make it a viable avenue for investments in automation. The logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to exhibit higher growth in comparison to the other regions, owing to increasing investments in this sector and the presence of some significant players.



Companies covered:

ABB

Toyota Industrial Equipment

KION

Jungheinrich

KUKA

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

Beumer Group

KNAPP

System Logistics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary



2 Introduction

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market overview

2.2.1 Global market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2.2 Forecasted global market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2.3 Geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.3. Market trends

2.4. Market drivers

2.5. Market challenges

2.6. Value chain analysis



3 Global Logistics Automation Market - Based on Component

3.1. Hardware - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.2. Software - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.3. Services - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



4 Global Logistics Automation Market - Based on End Use Industry

4.1. E-commerce and retail - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.2. Automotive - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.3. Aerospace - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.4. Food and beverage - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.5. Others - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



5 North America Logistics Automation Market

5.1. Overview

5.1.1 Revenue (USD Bn)

5.1.2 Forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)

5.2. Trends

5.3. Drivers and challenges

5.4. North America logistics automation market based on component (hardware, software, and services) - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

5.5. North America logistics automation market based on end use industry (e-commerce and retail, automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, and others) - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



6 Europe Logistics Automation Market



7 Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market



8 Latin America Logistics Automation Market



9 The Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. ABB

10.1.1 Company snapshot

10.1.2 Product offerings

10.1.3 Strategic initiatives

10.1.4 Countries present

10.1.5 Key people and numbers

10.2. Toyota Industrial Equipment

10.3. KION

10.4. Jungheinrich

10.5. KUKA

10.6. Daifuku

10.7. Murata Machinery

10.8. Beumer Group

10.9. KNAPP

10.10. System Logistics

10.11. Porter's five forces analysis



11 Conclusion

11.1. PESTEL analysis

11.2. Impact assessment

11.3. Future outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2pavr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

