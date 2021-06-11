Global Logistics SaaS E-commerce Technologies Report 2020 - Advancement in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning Encourage Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities of SaaS E-commerce Technologies in Logistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rather than just merely tracking goods in transit, the logistics software management platform provides advanced data analytics solutions to identify key variances and to take actions before incurring costs to companies. Multiple product handling particularly when handling fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) needs continuous improvement delivery and warehouse management. This leads to saving substantial costs, increasing clarity, and improving productivity to both sellers and logistics service providers.

Software system enables centralization and increases the transparency of the value chain in the system. As the result, removing non-value adding activities, resources, and costs can be prevented. Recognizing and identifying key stakeholders and tracking workflow for order fulfilments. This includes streamlining warehouse operations, strategizing goods delivery, and replenishing the right stocks at the right time to match market demand.

Increasing demand for online goods has caused companies to be omnichannel. Online merchandising worth trillions of dollars with almost one billion users. Covid-19 just accelerated the demand in E-commerce businesses by broadening both the variety and quantity of purchases. This trend will set a new norm that can last for the next few years as consumers find online merchandising to be more convenient.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in Software Innovation for Logistics

1.3 About The Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Process & Methodology

1.6 Key Findings

Chapter 2: Overview of Software Technologies in Logistics

2.1 E-commerce Value Chain for Order Fulfilment

2.2 Digital Transformation: Types of Applications and Use Cases

2.3 Current State of Art: Moving Toward Customization and Delivery Optimization

2.4 Drivers and Restraints in Implementation of Logistics Software System

2.5 Key Software Technology Innovations include Advanced Data Consolidation and Analysis and Customized Services

2.6 Warehouse Optimization and Route Optimization are the other Innovations Areas for Fulfilling E-commerce Logistics

2.7 Supply and Demand Management and Communication Platforms are other Areas of Focus

Chapter 3: Companies to Action:

3.1 Clickpost, India

3.2 Anchanto, Singapore

3.3 Amazon Fba, US

3.4 Alloy.AI, US

3.5 Nektria, Spain

3.6 Esr, China

Chapter 4: Growth Opportunities

4.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Product Management, for E-commerce, 2020

4.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Supply and Demand Management: Flexibility to Businesses, 2020

4.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Converging Technologies to Achieve Digital Transformation

Chapter 5: Key Contacts

