Global Long Read Sequencing Market Report 2023-2030: Advancements in Data Analysis Platforms at the Forefront of Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology (Nanopore Sequencing), By Workflow, By Application, By End-Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.92%

As sequencing methods continue to play a pivotal role in pharmaceutical advancements, the expanding knowledge of long read sequencing adds cumulative market value. The adoption of these technologies for structural variant analysis is poised to be a driving force throughout the forecast period.

Ongoing research endeavors are expected to provide manufacturers with a slight advantage as they delve into the development of advanced long read sequencing methods, opening up a plethora of opportunities in the market. Additionally, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, key industry players are collaborating with public health laboratories and researchers worldwide to facilitate rapid sequencing of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Companies are actively engaged in devising workflows for characterizing a wide array of pathogens within samples. Notably, Oxford Nanopore Technologies recently introduced LamPORE, a scalable, cost-effective, and swift assay for detecting SARS-CoV-2. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders, coupled with increased R&D investments by leading manufacturers in long-read sequencing technology, is poised to propel the industry forward. Long read sequencing is particularly valuable for studying genetic disorders with well-known or strongly suspected disease loci.

Moreover, these technologies hold the potential to partially overcome the limitations of clinical disease research relying on next-generation sequencing. Their distinct advantage lies in the use of longer reads from a single DNA molecule. Another driving factor for market expansion is the growing acceptance of modern methods in medical diagnosis. The portability and real-time capabilities of long-read sequencing technology further contribute to its increasing demand.

Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in creating precise reference maps of chromosome centromeres. Many biotech firms are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies that combine innovative approaches to library preparation with genomic analysis tools.

Numerous studies highlight the utility of long-read sequencing technology in identifying novel harmful mutations in human disorders with unidentified genetic origins. This presents a wealth of potential for researchers to leverage whole-genome sequencing (WGS) technology in advancing medical genetics.

Key Highlights from the Long Read Sequencing Market Report:

  • Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT) technology claimed dominance in the market in 2021, gaining traction across diverse applications since its initial commercial launch.
  • In 2022, the consumables segment took the lead based on products, driven significantly by the escalating demand for reagents and kits.
  • The cancer segment emerged as the dominant application category in 2022, with increasing adoption of long read sequencing in the realm of cancer biology.
  • Sequencing remained the dominant segment in 2022 when categorized by workflow, reflecting the growing demand for sequencing services driven by expanded genomics research.
  • In 2022, academic research accounted for a substantial share of the market concerning end-users, driven by the presence of numerous biotechnology institutes engaged in exploring genomics methodologies.
  • North America asserted its dominance in the global market in 2022, attributed to the well-established fields of proteomics, genomics, oncology, and diagnostic screening in the region.
  • The continuous efforts of key players to enhance their product offerings also contribute to the growth of the North American market.
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by the increasing penetration of key players in Asian countries and rising investments in this field by key industry participants.

Company Profiles

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
  • Quantapore, Inc.
  • Element Biosciences
  • BGI Genomics
  • Eurofins Genomics
  • Stratos Genomics, Inc.
  • MicrobesNG
  • NextOmics
  • New England Biolabs

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Advantages Offered By Long Read Sequencing Techniques
3.2.1.2. Increasing Applications In Clinical Sequencing And Analysis
3.2.1.3. Advancements In Data Analysis Platforms
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Error Rates Of Long Read Technologies
3.2.2.2. Technological Challenges Associated With Long Read Techniques
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Long Read Sequencing Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2. Instruments
4.3. Consumables
4.4. Services

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Long Read Sequencing Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.2. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
5.3. Nanopore Sequencing

Chapter 6. Workflow Business Analysis
6.1. Long Read Sequencing Market: Workflow Movement Analysis
6.2. Pre-sequencing
6.3. Sequencing
6.4. Data Analysis

Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis
7.1. Long Read Sequencing Market: Application Movement Analysis
7.2. Whole Genome Sequencing
7.3. Targeted Sequencing
7.4. Metagenomics
7.5. RNA Sequencing
7.6. Epigenetics

Chapter 8. End-Use Business Analysis
8.1. Long Read Sequencing Market: End-use Movement Analysis
8.2. Academic & Research Institutes
8.3. Hospitals & Clinics
8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis
9.1. Long Read Sequencing Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Categorization
10.2. Strategy Mapping
10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
10.4. Company Profiles/Listing

