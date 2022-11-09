Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size & Share Estimated to be Worth USD 4.40 Billion By 2030, at 14.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Long Read Sequencing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing); By Product; By Application; By Workflow; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global long read sequencing market size & share was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.40 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

What is Long Read Sequencing? What is the Expected Long Read Sequencing Market Size & Share?

Overview

Long-read sequencing, also called third-generation sequencing, is a technique for reading part or all of the DNA of an organism. This approach is capable of sequencing traditionally difficult long genomes of between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. In other DNA sequencing techniques, DNA requires to be divided and then amplified. This method is being researched, and it is expected that there will be enhancements to the high error rates.

Long read sequencing technique has higher accuracy, and it can easily detect repeats or copy number variations. Other benefits include genome assembly, variant detection, haplotype phasing, and portability. Increasing awareness of long read sequencing in modified medicines is driving the demand of the long read sequencing market. Rising technological developments also fuel industry development.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BaseClear B.V.

Future Genomics Technologies B.V.

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell (I2BC)

MicrobesNG

NextOmics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Quantapore Inc.

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Takara Bio Inc

Growth Driving Factors

A rise in the use of long-read sequencing technologies in the clinical sector to push the market

Innovations and developments by major players for advanced equipment production are propelling the demand for market. Rising number of people facing genetic disorders, such as cancers as well as chromosomal disorders, has fueled the long read sequencing market size. The industry is enlarging due to the increased use of long-read sequencing technologies in the clinical sector. This is because the technique has high portability and real-time speed.

Moreover, rising popularity of personalized medicine coupled with various advantages offered by these technologies boosting the long read sequencing market sales. A surge in the application of sequence analysis methodologies in medical institutes for academic purposes owing to the increasing investments in R&D activities is estimated to propel the growth of the long read sequencing industry over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Illumina Inc. made an agreement with Nashville Biosciences for the development of medicines based on large-scale genomic technologies.

Recent Developments

In April 2019 , researchers from Oxford University announced a collaboration with Ontario Institute for Cancer Research to use nanopore sequencing to understand the mechanisms and patterns of DNA replication.

, researchers from announced a collaboration with Ontario Institute for Cancer Research to use nanopore sequencing to understand the mechanisms and patterns of DNA replication. In January 2022 , Google signed an agreement with Pacific Biosciences of California to optimize long read sequencing data analysis using machine learning tools.

Segmental Analysis

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing is likely to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the single-molecule real-time sequencing segment holds the largest long read sequencing market share and is estimated to continue to grow during the foreseen period. Many scientists use this technique to identify methylation and other base modification. It has the ability to achieve high consensus accuracy because of its long read length and low systematic bias, which is anticipated to boost the technique demand.

Consumables witnessed the largest market share

On the basis of product long read sequencing market segmentations, consumables segment held the biggest revenue share in 2021. Consumables are utilized for preparing a template which transforms samples like genomics DNA, cDNA, or amplicons, into the SMRTbell library. Samples can also be multiplexed to enhance efficiency using consumables. In addition, each sequencing utilizes SMRT cells and SMRT sequencing reagents. DNA or its categories are sequenced using appliances like PacBio RS System, PromethION, MinION, GridION, and Sequel Systems for different applications in cancer research, human genomics, epigenetics, and transcriptome analysis.

Cancer is anticipated to generate the significant revenue share

Based on the application, the cancer segment dominated the market and is supposed to be the fastest-developing segment long read sequencing market forecasts. One of the key applications of long-read sequencing is that it is adaptable for illuminating allele-resolution mutation statuses and the overall structures of complicated cancer genomes.

Long Read Sequencing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.40 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 1.35 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players BaseClear B.V., Future Genomics Technologies B.V., Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux, Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell (I2BC), MicrobesNG, NextOmics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Stratos Genomics, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Technology, By Workflow, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Long read sequencing market in North America generates the highest market revenue

Based on geography, North America witnesses the largest revenue share owing to the presence of leading players in North America, such as Pacific Bioscience. Further, the controllable framework that enables approval and usage of genomic tests in the area propels the market growth in the region. The market is also booming in North America due to the rising genomic procedures for clinical and academic use in the U.S.

Moreover, Asia Pacific experienced the fastest growth in the industry. This can be attributed to the growing penetration of key players in emerging Asian markets coupled with a surge in investments in advanced diagnostic methods.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the long read sequencing market report based on, technology, product, application, work-flow, end-uses, and regions:

By Technology Outlook

Single-Molecule Real-time sequencing

Nanopore sequencing

By Product Outlook

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Application Outlook

Identification & fine mapping of structural variation

Tandem repeat sequencing

Pseudogene discrimination

Resolving allele phasing

Reproductive genomics

Cancer

Viral & microbial sequencing

Others

By Workflow Outlook

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data analysis

By End-Use Outlook

Academic research

Clinical research

Hospitals and clinics

Pharma and biotech entities

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

