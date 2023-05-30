Global Long-term Care Software Market Report 2023: Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long-term Care Software Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long-term care software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $9.67 billion by 2030 from $4.76 billion in 2023.

This report on global long-term care software market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global long-term care software market by segmenting the market based on product, deployment, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the long-term care software market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Aging Population

Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives

Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

Challenges

Unwillingness of the Traditional Long-term Care Providers to Adopt Software

High Investment and Maintenance Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Clinical Long Term Care Software

EMR/HER

E-Prescribing

Electronic Medication Administration Records

Clinical Decision Support System

Non-Clinical Long Term Care Software

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

Real-Time Location Systems

Remote Training and Supervision Systems

Payroll Software

Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software

Talent Management Software

by Deployment

Web-based

On-premises

Cloud-based

by End User

Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities

Home Healthcare Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

