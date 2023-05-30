Global Long-term Care Software Market Report 2023: Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives Drive Growth

30 May, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long-term Care Software Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global long-term care software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $9.67 billion by 2030 from $4.76 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- ADL Data Systems, Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Cerner Corporation
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (American HealthTech, Inc.)
- CVS Health (Omnicare Inc.)
- Eldermark
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Lintech Software
- McKesson Corporation
- Medtelligent, Inc
- Netsmart Technologies Inc.
- PointClickCare
- Resmed (Matrix Care)
- Sanvis Health LLC
- Yardi Systems Inc. (Optimus EMR)
This report on global long-term care software market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global long-term care software market by segmenting the market based on product, deployment, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the long-term care software market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Aging Population
- Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives
- Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases
Challenges
- Unwillingness of the Traditional Long-term Care Providers to Adopt Software
- High Investment and Maintenance Costs
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Clinical Long Term Care Software
- EMR/HER
- E-Prescribing
- Electronic Medication Administration Records
- Clinical Decision Support System
- Non-Clinical Long Term Care Software
- Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
- Real-Time Location Systems
- Remote Training and Supervision Systems
- Payroll Software
- Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software
- Talent Management Software
by Deployment
- Web-based
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
by End User
- Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities
- Home Healthcare Agencies
- Hospice Care Facilities
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
