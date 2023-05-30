Global Long-term Care Software Market Report 2023: Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives Drive Growth

The global long-term care software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $9.67 billion by 2030 from $4.76 billion in 2023.

The global long-term care software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $9.67 billion by 2030 from $4.76 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned 

  • ADL Data Systems, Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (American HealthTech, Inc.)
  • CVS Health (Omnicare Inc.)
  • Eldermark
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Lintech Software
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Medtelligent, Inc
  • Netsmart Technologies Inc.
  • PointClickCare
  • Resmed (Matrix Care)
  • Sanvis Health LLC
  • Yardi Systems Inc. (Optimus EMR)

This report on global long-term care software market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global long-term care software market by segmenting the market based on product, deployment, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the long-term care software market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

 Drivers

  • Rising Aging Population
  • Healthcare Reforms and Government Initiatives
  • Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

Challenges

  • Unwillingness of the Traditional Long-term Care Providers to Adopt Software
  • High Investment and Maintenance Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

  • Clinical Long Term Care Software
  • EMR/HER
  • E-Prescribing
  • Electronic Medication Administration Records
  • Clinical Decision Support System
  • Non-Clinical Long Term Care Software
  • Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
  • Real-Time Location Systems
  • Remote Training and Supervision Systems
  • Payroll Software
  • Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software
  • Talent Management Software

by Deployment

  • Web-based
  • On-premises
  • Cloud-based

by End User

  • Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities
  • Home Healthcare Agencies
  • Hospice Care Facilities

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

