DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2019 - Golden Pass Signs High Volume Contract with Ocean LNG" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Of the long-term LNG contracts signed in 2019, most were on export of LNG from the US and Mozambique. The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2019 was between Golden Pass Products Llc and Ocean LNG Limited on April 1, 2019.



According to the contract, Golden Pass Products will supply 15.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for a period of 20 years, from 2024 to 2044, to Ocean LNG Limited. The LNG will be supplied from the Golden Pass II LNG liquefaction terminal in Texas, US.



Scope

Details of long-term LNG contracts signed in 2019 by country and company

Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key importing and exporting countries between 2019 and 2018

Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between 2019 and 2018

Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2017 to 2019

Key Topics Covered:



1. List of Tables & Figures



2. 2019 Long-Term LNG Contracts Review

2.1. Biggest New Long-Term LNG Contract Signed in 2019

2.2. Regional Contract Briefs



3. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



4. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



5. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



6. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in 2019 vis-a-vis 2018



7. Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Key Purchaser Companies



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j69ke





