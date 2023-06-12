Global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Low-Power, Long-Range Wide-Area Network Connectivity Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Platforms, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Healthcare), End User (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Residential) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market is estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. Government initiatives to establish smart cities are expected to drive the adoption of the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market in the future.

By hardware, system on chip segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

System on Chip (SoC) is a type of hardware component commonly used in LoRaWAN IoT devices, which integrates multiple components, including microprocessors, memory, and communication interfaces, onto a single chip. SoC technology is popular in the IoT industry as it offers a compact, cost-effective, and low-power solution for building connected devices.

These SoCs are specifically designed for LoRaWAN communication and enable IoT devices to connect to LoRaWAN networks and transmit data. Many semiconductor manufacturers are investing in developing SoC solutions specifically designed for the IoT market.

Based on end users, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The transportation and logistics industries embrace LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT technologies to transform operations and drive efficiency. LoRa and LoRaWAN offer valuable advantages, including long-range connectivity, low power consumption, and the ability to connect numerous devices simultaneously.

By leveraging these technologies, transportation and logistics companies can implement a wide range of IoT applications that optimize processes, enhance safety, and streamline operations. For example, real-time tracking and monitoring of assets, vehicles, and shipments become feasible through LoRa and LoRaWAN.

The Asia Pacific registered the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific comprises nations with rapid technological development, such as China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific is home to several developing countries that are experiencing rapid urbanization. This offers enormous business opportunities for LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT vendors, even while presenting grave challenges for sustainable development.

Singapore implemented a nationwide LoRaWAN network, enabling applications such as smart lighting, waste management, and environmental monitoring, significantly improving operational efficiency and sustainability in the city-state. Ans in Australia, LoRa and LoRaWAN have been instrumental in deploying smart agriculture solutions for optimizing irrigation and crop management.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Low-Power, Long-Range Wide-Area Network Connectivity
  • Growing Demand for IoT Applications
  • Increasing Focus on Cost Efficiency

Restraints

  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Increasing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide
  • Rising Adoption of Intelligent Devices

Challenges

  • Lack of Governance

Companies Mentioned

  • Actility
  • Advantech
  • AWS
  • Cisco
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Datacake
  • Digi International
  • Exosite
  • Kerlink
  • Laird Connectivity
  • Loriot
  • Milesight
  • Multitech
  • Murata
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nwave Technologies
  • Orange Sa
  • Orbiwise
  • Rakwireless
  • Semtech
  • Senet
  • Sensoterra
  • SK Telecom
  • Tata Communications
  • The Bosch Group
  • Thethings.iO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4g3jg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Composite AI Market Report 2023: Growing Intricacy of AI Applications for Better Performance and Accuracy Drives Growth

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Forecast Report, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.