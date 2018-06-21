Global Loudspeakers Strategic Market, 2016-2024: Connectivity Emerges Into the Most Vital Feature for Modern Speakers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Loudspeakers in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:



Pair Speakers

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers

Subwoofer Speakers

Soundbars

In-wall Speakers

Outdoor Speakers

Others

The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Altec Lansing, LLC ( USA )

) Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Bang & Olufsen ( Denmark )

) B&W Group Ltd. (UK)

Bose Corporation ( USA )

) Boston Acoustics, Inc. ( USA )

) Creative Technology Ltd ( Singapore )

) Cambridge SoundWorks ( USA )

) DEI Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) Definitive Technology ( USA )

) Polk Audio ( USA )

) Focal JM-Lab ( France )

) Focus Audio, Inc. ( Canada )

) German Physiks ( Germany )

) Harbeth Audio Ltd. (UK)

Harman International Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Jean-Marie Reynaud ( France )

( ) KEF ( USA )

) Nortek Inc. ( USA )

) Niles Audio Corporation ( USA )

) SpeakerCraft, Inc. ( USA )

) Opera Loudspeakers ( Italy )

) QLN AB ( Sweden )

) Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd. (Korea)

Sonance, Inc ( USA )

) Sonos. Inc. ( USA )

) Velodyne Acoustics, Inc. ( USA )

) VOXX International Corporation ( USA )

) Klipsch Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Yamaha Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Market Primer

A Review of the Long-Term Economic Scarring Caused by the Great Recession in Developed Markets

Digital Boom Brings the Promise of a Turnaround in Home Entertainment Spending

The Rising Trend of Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi- Room Wireless Speakers

The Emerging Face of New Consumerism Brings in a Rich Mixture of Opportunities & Challenges for Loudspeaker Manufacturers

A Peek into Other Noteworthy Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Pair Speakers Market Faces Tsunami of Sorts

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers to Gain Consumer Attention

Luxury Homes & Rising Outdoor Living Trend Offer Opportunities for Outdoor Speakers

Soaring in Popularity, Soundbars Threaten to Dislodge Traditional Loudspeakers

Robust Smartphone Sales & Increased Preference for Media Consumption on These Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

Connectivity Emerges Into the Most Vital Feature for Modern Speakers

A Peek into Technology/Product Innovations

Contemporary Lifestyles & Home Decors Guide Loudspeaker Designs

Flat-Panel Speaker Technology Gains in Prominence

Freedom from Messy Wires: The Ace Feature of Wireless Speakers

Developments in Low Cost Micro-Eelectromechanical Structures (MEMS) Drive Innovation in Miniature Speakers

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

Growing Demand for Power Loudspeakers

Surface Surround Technology Makes Speaker Facets Two-Dimensional

Innovative Printed Speakers on the Anvil

Graphene Audio Speakers

Market Outlook



2. LOUDSPEAKER TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview

Loudspeakers: A Peek Into its Technology Lifecycle

The Technology Learning Curve Has a Slippery Slope

Planar Ribbon Drivers: No Longer Pricey

A Peek into its Technical Sophistication

Focused Speaker Systems: Technology Overview

Computer Loudspeaker Designs

Conventional Loudspeaker Designs

Electrostatic Loudspeaker Designs

Major Design Considerations for Computer Loudspeakers



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Creative Technology Launches Creative Omni

Klipsch and Capitol Introduce Wireless Speaker under Two Iconic Brands

Creative Unveils Creative Halo Bluetooth Speaker

Klipsch Launches Reference Dolby Atmos Enabled Home Theater Speakers

HARMAN Introduces Ultra-Compact AWC62 Loudspeaker

Genelec Introduces 1032C Monitor Speaker

KEF Launches Hi-Fi Speaker Range

Totem Acoustic Launches Two New Loudspeakers

EM Introduces ESP Series Loudspeakers

Yamaha Introduces VXS1ML Speakers and VXS3S Subwoofers

Renkus-Heinz Launches C and T Series of Loudspeakers

HARMAN Unveils JBL BassPro Go

JBL Introduces 4312SE Bookshelf Loudspeaker

HARMAN Unveils JBL Playlist with Chromecast Built-in Technology

HARMAN Launches JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth Speaker

808 Audio Introduces Novel Bluetooth Speakers

Acoustic Releases Novel Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Speakers

Klipsch Introduces Novel Landscape Speakers

Creative Releases iRoar Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Creative Launches Sound BlasterX HD Speakers

JBL Releases CBT Series Column Loudspeaker

Bose Unveils Novel ShowMatch DeltaQ Array Loudspeakers

JBL Introduces Control 80 Series Landscape Loudspeakers

Dynaudio Introduces Novel Contour Loudspeaker Series

Harman Introduces Kardon GO + Play Wireless Speaker

Creative Launches iRoar Intelligent Portable Bluetooth Speaker System

HARMAN Introduces AKG Q200 All-in-one Speaker System

HARMAN Unveils JBL Clip 2 and JBL Charge 3 Speakers

Harman Introduces JBL Club Series Speaker and Amplifier Range

Klipsch Launches Reference Premiere HD Wireless Speakers

HARMAN Launches JBL Architectural Speakers

Creative Launches Woof 3 Micro-size Bluetooth Speaker

Harman Introduces JBL Xtreme, Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Harman Introduces JBL Flip 3 Portable Speaker Range

Creative Unveils Sound Blaster FRee Bluetooth Speaker

Creative Introduces E-MU XM7 Bookshelf Speakers



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ATC Inks Partnership Deal with Rutherford Audio

Herman Inks Distribution Agreement with Community Professional Loudspeakers

HARMAN Collaborates with Microsoft

Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN

Sound United Acquires D+M Group

Visual Art Inks Partnership Deal with Napa Acoustic

HARMAN Partners with Baidu

Melrose to Acquire Nortek

Eva Automation Acquires Bowers & Wilkins

Core Brands Inks Distribution Agreement with Indigo



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 368)

The United States (132)

(132) Canada (11)

(11) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (153)

(153) France (13)

(13)

Germany (40)

(40)

The United Kingdom (45)

(45)

Italy (12)

(12)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (39)

(39) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (62)

(Excluding Japan) (62) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sr4g5f/global?w=5



