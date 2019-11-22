Global Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) Smart Metering Market Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LPWAN Smart Metering: Market Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of low power wide area networks (LPWANs) has been promoted as a boon to the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. LPWAN features are well-suited to IoT use cases in which thousands or even millions of devices are deployed: wide-area coverage requiring low power needs, as only small data amounts are sent. The excitement surrounding the rise of LPWAN has grown over the past several years, most notably through the rollout of NB-IoT, LTE-M, and LoRa networks across the world.



Most potential LPWAN IoT applications - such as smart parking, waste management, or health monitoring - remain mostly at pilot scale. But one notable exception is smart metering, where there have already been deployments in the low millions connected on LPWANs, with plans for tens of millions more.



Yet, while smart metering will have a large effect on the LPWAN industry - immediately providing well-defined use cases and millions of potential endpoints - LPWAN will somewhat surprisingly still only have a minor effect on smart metering. There are 2.7 billion electricity, water, and gas meters globally (excl. China). Even as an increasing share of these meters are connected over the next decade, most utilities will stick with entrenched communications options such as RF mesh and PLC (for the purposes of this study, Wi-SUN and other RF mesh options are not considered LPWANs).



In effect, the hype over LPWAN smart metering is real, but the effects will be more subtle. Existing meter vendors will continue to dominate the market, but in some cases will partner with LPWAN providers. Telecom network operators that provide connectivity for smart metering projects will look to add managed services contracts to compensate for relatively low connectivity revenues (just $408m annually by 2028), helping move more utilities to the network-as-a-service model.

Meanwhile, some emerging market countries that have yet to deploy smart meters and may have lesser requirements could look to leapfrog to LPWAN options. Overall, smart metering will help drive LPWAN rollouts and markets, while LPWAN is changing the dynamics of the rapidly evolving smart meter industry, even as it plays a niche role.



Key questions answered in this study:

How large will the LPWAN smart metering market be over the next decade?

How will the market be split between the various cellular and non-cellular LPWAN technologies?

How high will LPWAN penetration reach in the electricity, water, and gas smart metering segments?

Which vendors will win the bulk of market share, and how will smart metering vendors collaborate with or compete against LPWAN operators?

Key Topics Covered:



i. Executive summary



1. What's new in 2019



2. LPWAN overview

2.1 What is LPWAN?

2.2 LPWAN applications

2.3 Types of LPWAN

2.4 LPWAN drivers

2.5 LPWAN barriers



3. Global LPWAN-connected metering activity

3.1 Electricity

3.2 Water

3.3 Gas



4. Market forecast



5. Vendors

5.1 Vendor profiles



6. Appendix

6.1 Commercial cellular LPWAN launches

6.2 Supplemental forecast charts and tables

6.3 List of companies

6.4 List of abbreviations and acronyms



