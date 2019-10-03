Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Markets to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market accounted for $1.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Raise in the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources, growing investments in smart grids and shift toward decentralized power generation & energy storage are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of existing government policies specific to low voltage dc circuit breakers may hinder the growth of the market.



A circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current from an overload or short circuit. Its basic function is to interrupt current flow after a fault is detected. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation.



Based on End User, the Data Center segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing the demand for low voltage DC circuit breakers and it is the main component utilized in the cloud storage applications which are an essential part of the digitalized operations of every task including smart grid and smart transport. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for electricity in emerging countries.



Some of the key players in Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market include



Schneider Electric

ABB

SIEMENS AG

Hitachi

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Company

Larsen & Toubro

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tavrida Electric

Sensata Technologies

Powell Industries

Rockwell Automation

C&S Electric

Entec Electric & Electronic

Eaton

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Molded Case Circuit Breaker

5.3 Air Circuit Breaker

5.4 Semi-High Speed Breakers Market

5.5 High Speed Breakers Market

5.6 General Purpose Breakers Market

5.7 Current Limiting Breakers Market

5.8 Other Types



6 Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Other Applications



7 Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Center

7.3 Battery System

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Solar

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



