Global Low Voltage Switchgear Markets to 2026 by Product, Type, Rated Current, Voltage Rating, Installation, Current, Protection, Application, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Voltage Switchgear - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for $27.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $56.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as favorable government rules towards the integration of sustainable energy resources across residential and commercial segments and rising expansion of micro-grid networks which provide the increasing off-grid energy demand are driving the market growth.



However, the uncertain economic climate significantly affects the commercial and industrial segments and low-cost Chinese and South Korean products that challenge the overall business revenue act as the restraining factor for the market growth.



LV Switchgear consists of low voltage circuit breakers, switches, off load electrical isolators, HRC fuses, earth leakage circuit breaker, miniature circuit breakers (MCB) and molded case circuit breakers (MCCB) etc i.e. all the accessories required to protect the LV system. The most common use of LV switchgear is in LV distribution board. They are used for electrical protection, local or remote switching and electrical isolation of the electrical installation, circuits or individual equipment.



By Protection, Circuit Breakers segment is likely to grow due to its ability to reset in line with operational safety pose immense growth potential across networks having frequent current outages and faults. Furthermore, these units owing to their wide applicability across utility based and industrial installations will further augment the business scenario.



By geography, North American low voltage Switchgear Market is likely to raise expenses towards infrastructural expansion all along with narrow measures across the isolated regions will expand this market in North America. In addition, considerable increase in power demand in line with growing concern toward the enhancement of conventional power grid will propel the industry scenario.



Some of the key players profiled in the low voltage Switchgear Market include



ABB Limited

Al Hassan Engineering Co. S.A.O.G.

E + I Engineering Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hitachi Limited

Hubbell Power Systems

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

L&T Electrical and Automation

Lucy Electric UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Norelco Oy

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Skema S.p.A.

START Electrical Switchgear Assembly LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Withdrawable Unit

5.3 Stationary

5.4 Plug-in

5.5 Fixed Mounting



6 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 6kV - 15kV

6.3 28kV - 38kV

6.4 1kV - 5kV

6.5 1kv

6.6 16kV - 27kV



7 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Rated Current

7.1 Introduction

7.2 1001 to 5000 Ampere

7.3 1000 Ampere

7.4 > 5000 Ampere



8 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Voltage Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 251 to 750 Volts

8.3 250 Volts

8.4 > 750 Volts



9 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Installation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outdoor

9.3 Indoor



10 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Current

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Current (DC)

10.3 Alternating Current (AC)



11 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Protection

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker

11.3 High Rupturing Capacity (HRC) Fuses

11.4 Off Load Electrical Isolators

11.5 Fuse

11.5.1 Switch Disconnector with Fuse

11.5.2 Fuse-Switch Disconnector

11.5.3 Other Fuses

11.6 Circuit Breakers

11.6.1 Motor Starter Protector (MSP)

11.6.2 Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (MPCB)

11.6.3 Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)

11.6.4 Miniature Circuit breaker (MCB)

11.6.5 Air Circuit Breaker (ACB)



12 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Utilities

12.3 Substation

12.4 Sub Distribution

12.5 Steel Industries

12.6 Residential

12.7 Pulp And Paper

12.8 Power Factor Correction

12.9 Pharmaceuticals

12.10 Oil & Gas

12.11 Motor Control

12.12 Mining

12.13 Metallurgy

12.14 Infrastructure

12.15 Industrial

12.16 Food And Beverage

12.17 Electricity

12.18 Distribution

12.19 Commercial Buildings

12.20 Chemical

12.21 Data Center



13 Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling



