Global LPWA Markets, 2018-2022: Revenues from Equipment and Associated Services will Top $50+ Billion

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "LPWA Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network growth continues to accelerate in 2018 as licensed and unlicensed developers deliver new Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. Competition among IoT network operators has intensified over the past year with several tier 1 operators worldwide rolling out LPWA networks and nearly 100 network operators in various stages of development.
Unlicensed LPWA networks (e.g, Sigfox and LoRa) cover much of Europe and many parts of Asia Pacific with IoT services offered by telecom operators such as Arqiva, Bouygues, Orange, KPN, Proximus, Swisscom as well as a growing number of IoT independent operators such as Senet, Thinxtra and UnaBiz.
Mobile operators such as Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom and Vodafone are aggressively rolling out their licensed NB-IoT networks in Europe, China and Australia. In the U.S. most activity has centered on LTE-M until a few months ago when nearly all major operators including Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have fast-tracked their NB-IoT networks and services. By the end of 2018, most of the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific will be covered with licensed IoT networks.
Today, 39% of the overall LPWA network operators are in Europe but Asia Pacific has over half of the NB-IoT network operators. The Internet of Things (IoT)is now a mainstream industry illustrated by the hundreds of companies with IoT and LPWA
products and at this year's Mobile World Congress conference. In 2022, LPWA revenues from equipment and associated services will reach $56 billion.
Our analysis of nearly 100 LPWA network operators found that unlicensed networks such as Sigfox and LoRa make up two-thirds today. Unlicensed networks have grown rapidly over the past few years through their ease of installation and the lack of barriers to entry. LoRa provides the added benefit of installation flexibility and adaptability that fits many different situations and customer needs including the option for private networks.
However, licensed LPWA networks such as LTE-M and NB-IoT are growing the fastest and make up nearly 1 in 3 of the LPWA operators we evaluated. NB-IoT network operator activity has accelerated over the past year and will grow 1800%
this year compared with 2016.
We have identified 40+ unique LPWA applications that are currently commercialized, pilot tested or part of a proof of concept. Over half of the announced LPWA applications focus on smart city and utility applications such as metering, streetlight monitoring, parking solutions and waste management.
However, the number of applications continues to grow with many of these targeting markets that are currently served with short-range wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi or Zigbee. Examples include industrial equipment monitoring, oil and gas wellsite automation, fuel delivery services, crop/irrigation monitoring, asset tracking, building controls, retail systems, car sharing, electric vehicle charging, solar panel monitoring, patient monitoring, elderly care, bike tracking as well as wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches.
In this report we analyze the market opportunity, competitive threats and status of LPWA network rollouts, commercial deployments and applications based on 250 interviews by phone and online surveys. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and an in-depth an alysis of 100+ companies in the rapidly expanding LPWA ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The LPWAN Ecosystem
- The LPWA Value Proposition
- Accelerating Network Rollouts
- Unlicensed LPWA
- Licensed LPWA
- The LPWA Value System
- Network Operator Trends
- Network Analysis by Region
The LPWA Market Opportunity
- Market Segmentation
- Current Deployments & Pilots
- Target Markets & Solutions
- Utilities/Energy
- Smart Metering
- Distributed Energy Resources
- Smart Water Networks
- Smart Cities
- Streetlight Monitoring
- Traffic Management
- Parking Management
- Waste Management
- Geotechnical Sensing
- Environmental Monitoring
- Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics
- Smart Tags & Asset Tracking
- Smart Buildings
- Enterprise Services
- Smart Buttons
- Consumer IoT
- Bike Tracking
- Smart Homes
- Wearables
Industrial IoT Survey Results
Wireless Sensor Networks
- Most Important Features
- Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Future WSN Applications
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Innovation Areas
- Strategic Investments
- IoT Platforms Used
Low Power WANs
- LPWA Awareness
- LPWA Applications
- Product Development
- LPWA Channels
- Market Impact
- LPWA Disruption
- Future Projections
- Surveyed Organizations
Technology Dynamics
LPWAN Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances
- 3GPP
- LTE-M
- LTE-NB1 (NB-IoT)
Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
- Sigfox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies
- SigFox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- RPMA (Ingenu)
- Qowisio
- Link Labs
- NB-Fi (WAVIoT)
- Telematics Wireless
- Telensa
- vMonitor (Rockwell)
Other Related Standards Initiatives
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- JupiterMesh
- IEEE 802.11ah (HaLow)
Global Total Market Size Forecasts
- Methodology
- Global Connected WSN/LPWA Devices
- Global Connected LPWA Devices, Moderate & Aggressive
- Global Connected LPWA Devices by Market
- Global Total LPWA Revenues by Market
- Global Total LPWA Revenues by Equipment & Services
- Global Total LPWA Units by Application
- Global Total LPWA Revenues by Application
- Global Total LPWA Revenues by Geography
- Global Total LPWA Units by Technology
Target Markets
Utilities
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- Connected NB-IoT Devices
- Connected Devices by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
Smart Cities
- Summary
- Value System
- Connected LPWA Devices
- Connected Devices by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Units by Application
- Revenues by Application
- Revenues by Geography
- Unit Shipments by Technology
Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- Connected LPWA Devices
- Connected Devices by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Units by Application
- Revenues by Application
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Smart Buildings
- Summary
- Value System
- Market Size Forecasts
- Connected LPWA Devices
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Units by Application
- Revenues by Application
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Consumer & Others
- Summary
- Market Size Forecasts
- Connected LPWA Devices
- Connected Devices by Market
- Revenues by Market
- Revenues for Equipment & Services
- Units by Application
- Revenues by Application
- Revenues by Geography
- Units by Technology
Competitive Landscape
- Components
- Segmentation
- Company Profiles
- IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Network Infrastructure
- Segmentation
- Company Profiles
- Devices, Systems & Platforms
- Segmentation
- Company Profiles
- Network Operators
- Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 1NCE
- Adeunis RF
- Advanced Optronic Devices Company
- AT&T
- Bigbelly
- Birdz
- Bouygues
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Civic Smart
- Comcast machineQ
- CommuniThings
- Compology
- Connit
- Datek Light Control
- Deutsche Telekom
- Diehl Metering
- Elster Honeywell
- Enevo
- EVVOS
- Flashnet
- Intelkia
- Invisible Systems
- ista
- Janz CE
- Kapsch
- KDDI
- KPN
- Libelium
- Meuller Systems
- Neptune
- Nextek Solutions
- Nke Watteco
- Nordic Automation Systems
- NTT Docomo
- Orange
- OTTO Waste Systems
- Proximus
- Qowisio
- Schneider Electric
- Senet
- Siemens
- Sigfox
- Silver Spring Networks
- Singtel
- SK Telecom
- SmartSensor Labs
- SoftBank
- Sprint
- Swisscom
- Tata
- Techem
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Telefnica
- Telematics Wireless
- Telensa
- Telia
- Telkomsel
- Telstra
- Telus
- The Button Corporation
- Trilliant
- Urbiotica
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Voguetek
- Webthings
- Wellness Telecom
- Worldsensing
- Zain
- Zedi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmqz94/global_lpwa?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lpwa-markets-2018-2022-revenues-from-equipment-and-associated-services-will-top-50-billion-300625525.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article