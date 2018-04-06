Global LPWA Markets, 2018-2022: Revenues from Equipment and Associated Services will Top $50+ Billion

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network growth continues to accelerate in 2018 as licensed and unlicensed developers deliver new Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. Competition among IoT network operators has intensified over the past year with several tier 1 operators worldwide rolling out LPWA networks and nearly 100 network operators in various stages of development.

Unlicensed LPWA networks (e.g, Sigfox and LoRa) cover much of Europe and many parts of Asia Pacific with IoT services offered by telecom operators such as Arqiva, Bouygues, Orange, KPN, Proximus, Swisscom as well as a growing number of IoT independent operators such as Senet, Thinxtra and UnaBiz.

Mobile operators such as Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom and Vodafone are aggressively rolling out their licensed NB-IoT networks in Europe, China and Australia. In the U.S. most activity has centered on LTE-M until a few months ago when nearly all major operators including Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have fast-tracked their NB-IoT networks and services. By the end of 2018, most of the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific will be covered with licensed IoT networks.



Today, 39% of the overall LPWA network operators are in Europe but Asia Pacific has over half of the NB-IoT network operators. The Internet of Things (IoT)is now a mainstream industry illustrated by the hundreds of companies with IoT and LPWA

products and at this year's Mobile World Congress conference. In 2022, LPWA revenues from equipment and associated services will reach $56 billion.

Our analysis of nearly 100 LPWA network operators found that unlicensed networks such as Sigfox and LoRa make up two-thirds today. Unlicensed networks have grown rapidly over the past few years through their ease of installation and the lack of barriers to entry. LoRa provides the added benefit of installation flexibility and adaptability that fits many different situations and customer needs including the option for private networks.



However, licensed LPWA networks such as LTE-M and NB-IoT are growing the fastest and make up nearly 1 in 3 of the LPWA operators we evaluated. NB-IoT network operator activity has accelerated over the past year and will grow 1800%

this year compared with 2016.

We have identified 40+ unique LPWA applications that are currently commercialized, pilot tested or part of a proof of concept. Over half of the announced LPWA applications focus on smart city and utility applications such as metering, streetlight monitoring, parking solutions and waste management.



However, the number of applications continues to grow with many of these targeting markets that are currently served with short-range wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi or Zigbee. Examples include industrial equipment monitoring, oil and gas wellsite automation, fuel delivery services, crop/irrigation monitoring, asset tracking, building controls, retail systems, car sharing, electric vehicle charging, solar panel monitoring, patient monitoring, elderly care, bike tracking as well as wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches.

In this report we analyze the market opportunity, competitive threats and status of LPWA network rollouts, commercial deployments and applications based on 250 interviews by phone and online surveys. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation; and an in-depth an alysis of 100+ companies in the rapidly expanding LPWA ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



The LPWAN Ecosystem



The LPWA Value Proposition

Accelerating Network Rollouts

Unlicensed LPWA

Licensed LPWA

The LPWA Value System

Network Operator Trends

Network Analysis by Region

The LPWA Market Opportunity



Market Segmentation

Current Deployments & Pilots

Target Markets & Solutions

Utilities/Energy

Smart Metering

Distributed Energy Resources

Smart Water Networks

Smart Cities

Streetlight Monitoring

Traffic Management

Parking Management

Waste Management

Geotechnical Sensing

Environmental Monitoring

Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics

Smart Tags & Asset Tracking

Smart Buildings

Enterprise Services

Smart Buttons

Consumer IoT

Bike Tracking

Smart Homes

Wearables

Industrial IoT Survey Results



Wireless Sensor Networks



Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

IoT Platforms Used

Low Power WANs



LPWA Awareness

LPWA Applications

Product Development

LPWA Channels

Market Impact

LPWA Disruption

Future Projections

Surveyed Organizations

Technology Dynamics



LPWAN Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances



3GPP

LTE-M

LTE-NB1 (NB-IoT)

Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies



Sigfox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies



SigFox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

(Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks) RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

NB-Fi (WAVIoT)

Telematics Wireless

Telensa

vMonitor (Rockwell)

Other Related Standards Initiatives



Wi-SUN Alliance

JupiterMesh

IEEE 802.11ah (HaLow)

Global Total Market Size Forecasts



Methodology

Global Connected WSN/LPWA Devices

Global Connected LPWA Devices, Moderate & Aggressive

Global Connected LPWA Devices by Market

Global Total LPWA Revenues by Market

Global Total LPWA Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Total LPWA Units by Application

Global Total LPWA Revenues by Application

Global Total LPWA Revenues by Geography

Global Total LPWA Units by Technology

Target Markets



Utilities



Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

Connected NB-IoT Devices

Connected Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

Smart Cities



Summary

Value System

Connected LPWA Devices

Connected Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Geography

Unit Shipments by Technology

Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics



Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

Connected LPWA Devices

Connected Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Smart Buildings



Summary

Value System

Market Size Forecasts

Connected LPWA Devices

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Consumer & Others



Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Connected LPWA Devices

Connected Devices by Market

Revenues by Market

Revenues for Equipment & Services

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

Competitive Landscape



Components

Segmentation

Company Profiles

IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Network Infrastructure

Segmentation

Company Profiles

Devices, Systems & Platforms

Segmentation

Company Profiles

Network Operators

Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



1NCE

Adeunis RF

Advanced Optronic Devices Company

AT&T

Bigbelly

Birdz

Bouygues

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

Civic Smart

Comcast machineQ

CommuniThings

Compology

Connit

Datek Light Control

Deutsche Telekom

Diehl Metering

Elster Honeywell

Enevo

EVVOS

Flashnet

Intelkia

Invisible Systems

ista

Janz CE

Kapsch

KDDI

KPN

Libelium

Meuller Systems

Neptune

Nextek Solutions

Nke Watteco

Nordic Automation Systems

NTT Docomo

Orange

OTTO Waste Systems

Proximus

Qowisio

Schneider Electric

Senet

Siemens

Sigfox

Silver Spring Networks

Singtel

SK Telecom

SmartSensor Labs

SoftBank

Sprint

Swisscom

Tata

Techem

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Telefnica

Telematics Wireless

Telensa

Telia

Telkomsel

Telstra

Telus

The Button Corporation

Trilliant

Urbiotica

Verizon

Vodafone

Voguetek

Webthings

Wellness Telecom

Worldsensing

Zain

Zedi

