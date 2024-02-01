Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Set to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LTE and 5G broadcast market is forecasted to witness an unprecedented growth, with a projected value of $1.8 billion by 2030 and a promising CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030. This burgeoning market is expected to redefine connectivity and content delivery across multiple industry verticals.

The LTE and 5G broadcast market landscape is competitive, with key players focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, and pursuing strategic partnerships. These initiatives are aimed at meeting the growing market demand, enhancing competitive standing, and innovating in product and technology development. Among the significant market players, noted organizations include Qualcomm Corporation, Cisco Systems, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, and others, which are making strides in meeting customer expectations and setting industry benchmarks.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

The escalation of the LTE and 5G broadcast market is primarily driven by the explosive growth in smartphone usage and the consequent rise in the number of LTE and 5G mobile subscribers. These technological advancements have led to a demand for high-quality mobile data services and a surge in the consumption of on-demand content. Furthermore, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is fueling the need for robust device connectivity across various platforms.

Market Segmentation Insights

A comprehensive analysis within the report segments the LTE and 5G broadcast market by technology, end-use industry, and geographical region. The report provides detailed insights and forecast data from 2018 to 2030, emphasizing the potential of segments such as:

  • Video on Demand (VoD)
  • Mobile TV
  • Connected Cars
  • Emergency Alerts
  • Stadiums
  • E-Newspapers and E-Magazines
  • Radio
  • Data Feed & Notifications

Regional Market Dynamics

The report provides an extensive analysis of regional market dynamics, with North America maintaining its dominance due to technological advancements and significant IoT device penetration. The burgeoning need for high-speed data connectivity is a notable trend in the region.

Growth Opportunities
The market study evaluates various growth opportunities by examining the potential of different technologies and end-user industries. The report delivers strategic insights into the market's trajectory, addressing the challenges, risks, emerging trends, competitive threats, and changing customer demands.

Emerging Trends and Developments

Among the emerging trends, the shifting preference towards 5G broadcasting for real-time access to sports and entertainment events is particularly significant. These insights, coupled with an analysis of new market developments, underscore the actions of leading companies pioneering these advancements.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Qualcomm Corporation
  • Cisco Systems
  • Nokia
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Enensys Technologies
  • Telstra Corporation
  • Ericsson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mm59f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Prepaid Card Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $5,385.6 Billion by 2030 - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

Global Prepaid Card Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $5,385.6 Billion by 2030 - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

The "Prepaid Card Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Environmental Sensor Market Global Forecast to 2028: Strong Focus on Implementation of Smart City Projects

Environmental Sensor Market Global Forecast to 2028: Strong Focus on Implementation of Smart City Projects

The "Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Ultraviolet, Water Quality, Soil Moisture, Integrated), Deployment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.