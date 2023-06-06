Global Lubricants Market Report 2023: Featuring Petromin, Castrol, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Total & More

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Global Lubricants Market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.



Market Overview



According to publisher estimates, the Global Lubricants Market which is projected to grow at a robust rate is driven by rapid industrialization, rise in process automation in most of the industries & an increase in the number of on-road vehicles. Moreover, an ever-evolving e-commerce sector & demand for renewable energy serve as major opportunities for the market. However, volatile crude oil prices & environmental norms can possibly hinder the market growth.



Engine oil dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it is widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines.



Growing prominence for bio-lubricants is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.



Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption coming from the countries such as China and India.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Lubricant: Engine oil is projected to dominate the Global lubricants market in the upcoming years. The wide usability in transportation & industrial sector are the driving factors for engine oil. In addition to it, engine oil finds wide usability in construction vehicles in construction industry

By Type of Grade: Owing to its wide availability & low price, mineral oil accounts for the largest share of the Global lubricants market. However, pertaining to its superior qualities, synthetic oil is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, 2022-27

By Geography: Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market. As per projections, the region will be a prime location for the lubricants business, owing to its growing population rate, expanding industrial investment, & infrastructure development, mostly in China , India & Indonesia

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook



The Global Lubricants market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecasted period. The market is driven by rapid industrialization, rise in process automation in most of the industries & an increase in the number of on-road vehicles. Moreover, an ever-evolving e-commerce sector & demand for renewable energy serve as major opportunities for the market. However, volatile crude oil prices & environmental norms can possibly hinder the market growth.



Executive Summary:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Global Lubricants Market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 How is Lubricants Market Positioned Globally?



2. Country Wise Overview of Lubricants Market

2.1 Global Demographics, 2022

2.2 Economic Analysis, 2022



3. Global Lubricants Market Overview

3.1 Business Cycle and Genesis of Global Lubricants Market

3.2 Ecosystem of Major Entities in Global Lubricants Market

3.3 Value Chain Analysis for Global Lubricant Market

3.4 Timeline of Major Players in Global Lubricants Market (1/2)

3.5 Timeline of Major Players Global Lubricants Market

3.6 Timeline of Major Players in Global Lubricants Market (2/2)



4. Market Size of Global Lubricant Market

4.1 Global Lubricant Market Size, 2017-2022



5. Market Segmentation of Global Lubricant Market

5.1 Global Lubricants Market Segmentation, 2022

5.2 Segmentation of Lubricant by Grade, 2022

5.2 Segmentation of Lubricant by Types, 2022

5.3 Segmentation of Lubricant by End Uses, 2022

5.4 Segmentation of Lubricant by Geography, 2022



6. Industry Analysis of Lubricants Market

6.1 SWOT Analysis of Global Lubricant Market

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Lubricants Market

6.3 Growth Drivers of Global Lubricant Market

6.4 Bottlenecks and Challenges in the Global Lubricants Market

6.5 Trends and Developments in Global Lubricants Market

6.6 SWOT Analysis of Global Lubricants Market

6.7 Overview of how the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted the Global Lubricants Market



7. End User Analysis of Global Lubricants Market

7.1 End-User Analysis of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant

7.2 End Users Pain Points in Global Lubricants Market

7.3 Decision Making Parameters of Automotive Lubricant-End Users in Global Lubricant Market

7.4 Decision Making Parameters of Industrial Lubricant-End Users in Global Lubricant Market



8. Competition Framework of Global Lubricant Market

8.1 Market Share of Major Manufacturers in Global Lubricant Market, 2022

8.2 Competitive Landscape of Global Lubricant Market

8.3 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Lubricant Market (1/8)



9. Future Outlook of Global Lubricant Market

9.1 Global Lubricant Market Size, 2022-2027

9.2 Global Lubricants Market Segmentation, 2027

9.3 Segmentation of Automotive Lubricant by Grade, 2027

9.4 Segmentation of Automotive Lubricant by Types, 2027

9.5 Segmentation of Automotive Lubricant by End Uses, 2027

9.6 Segmentation of Automotive Lubricant by Distribution Channel, 2027

9.7 Segmentation of Industrial Lubricant by Grade, 2027

9.8 Segmentation of Industrial Lubricant by Types, 2027

9.9 Segmentation of Industrial Lubricant by End Uses, 2027



10. Analyst Recommendation

10.1 Analyst Recommendation



11. Industry Speaks

11.1 Interview: Mr. Omer Karim, Key Accounts Manager at Shell Lubricants

11.2 Interview: Anonymous, Regional Sales Manager at Lubricants Company



12. Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Petromin

Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Fuchs

Petronas

Saudi Aramco

Valvoline

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total Group

ENEOS Corporation

AMALIE Oil

BP Plc

PetroChina Company Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wejc3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets