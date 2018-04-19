Global Luggage Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Emphasis on R&D Activities by Key Competitors

The global luggage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Luggage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global travel and tourism industry augmenting growth. The travel and tourism industry is witnessing growth. This in turn, leads to an energizing business, trade, employment, developing infrastructure, and stimulates the social development of different communities.

One trend in the market is introduction of convertible and foldable luggage. Key competitors are introducing different types of luggage bags due to the growing preference for multi-purpose luggage among customers. They are introducing products that can be converted into multi-purpose luggage such as collapsible spinners, trolley bags, tote bag, duffle bags, and others.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product replacement cycle. Most popular brands design luggage made of high-quality raw-materials, which make them more durable. The high cost and long lifespan of luggage are anticipated to negatively influence the year-on-year growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

adidas

LVMH

Nike

Samsonite International

VF Corporation

VIP Industries

