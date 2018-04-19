Global Luggage Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Emphasis on R&D Activities by Key Competitors

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Luggage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luggage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Luggage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global travel and tourism industry augmenting growth. The travel and tourism industry is witnessing growth. This in turn, leads to an energizing business, trade, employment, developing infrastructure, and stimulates the social development of different communities.
One trend in the market is introduction of convertible and foldable luggage. Key competitors are introducing different types of luggage bags due to the growing preference for multi-purpose luggage among customers. They are introducing products that can be converted into multi-purpose luggage such as collapsible spinners, trolley bags, tote bag, duffle bags, and others.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product replacement cycle. Most popular brands design luggage made of high-quality raw-materials, which make them more durable. The high cost and long lifespan of luggage are anticipated to negatively influence the year-on-year growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key vendors
- adidas
- LVMH
- Nike
- Samsonite International
- VF Corporation
- VIP Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem: Global luggage market
- Related market ecosystem: Global travel and tourism market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global luggage market - Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global luggage market: Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global travel luggage market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global casual luggage market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global business luggage market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global sports luggage market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global luggage market: Segmentation by distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global luggage market: Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Luggage market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Luggage market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Luggage market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenge
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of convertible and foldable luggage
- Advent of innovative product features and advances in technology for security
- Increasing emphasis on R&D activities by key competitors
- Adoption of strategic promotional activities
- Other prominent trends
PART 15: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- Competitors covered
- Competitor classification
- Market positioning of competitors
- adidas
- LVMH
- Nike
- Samsonite International
- VF Corporation
- VIP Industries
