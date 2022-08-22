Global Luxury Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Players Include DS Smith, Crown Holdings, Ardagh and WestRock Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Packaging Market, By Material, By End-User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process of luxury packaging involves design, research, development and manufacturing. This type of packaging enhances the image of a brand. According to research, consumers are more willing to pay more for products with beautiful packaging. Therefore, luxury packaging is crucial to the marketing strategy of a brand.



Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for sustainable and bio-degradable packaging is expected to drive growth of the luxury packaging market. Increasing consumer spending on online shopping and growing demand for personalized packaging are other major factor fostering market growth.

Additionally, growing consumer interest on luxury goods and expanding cosmetic industry will further favor the market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Ardagh Group introduced a new edition to their glass portfolio that caters to the limited-edition Vodka bottle (Absolut). The glass is blue frosted with upward spiral design having 16 swirls that symbolizes a never-ending cycle of change.



On the other hand, low adoption of packaging in heavy products and covid-19 impact are major factor expected to restrict the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global luxury packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global luxury packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tier 1 Companies (DS Smith PLC, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, WestRock Co., Owens-Illinois Inc., International Paper Company Inc., Amcor PLC, Delta Global, GPA Global), and Tier 2 Companies (HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Stolzle Glass Group, Keenpac, Elegant Packaging, BC Boncor, Luxpac Ltd, McLaren Packaging Ltd, and B Smith Packaging Ltd)

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global luxury packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Luxury Packaging, By Material

Market Luxury Packaging, By End-user Industry

Market Luxury Packaging, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for sustainable and bio-degradable packaging

High capital investment involved establishing packaging facility

Growing consumer preferences for personalized packaging

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Luxury Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By Material, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Paperboard

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Glass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Metal

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Plastics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Other Types of Materials

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By End-user Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Confectionery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Watches and Jewellery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Premium Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Other End-user Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Global Luxury Packaging Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030

Country Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Middle East & Africa

& Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Rest of World

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

DS Smith PLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

Crown Holdings Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Ardagh Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

WestRock Co.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

International Paper Company Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Amcor PLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Delta Global

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Keenpac

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Others

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

